Rixos the Palm Dubai Launches a Holiday Package for Shoppers This Dubai Shopping Festival Season

Rixos The Palm Dubai welcomes visitors to stay during this shopping festival with an exclusive package.

Thebiggestand most popular shopping extravaganza is back on the streets and shopping malls of Dubai and this time around shoppers can enjoy an exclusive luxury holiday experience at Rixos The Palm Dubai to relax and unwind after a full day shopping spree.

The month-long festival that attracts shoppers from all over the world is one of the most-awaited events in Dubai’s annual calendar, and is one of the best times to visit the city. During the Dubai Shopping Festival, the city is teeming with infinite offers & promotions on beauty, fashion and retail stores as well as themed entertainment shows that provide residents and tourists a truly, unique and unprecedented experience.

Awarded as the 5-Star Hotel of The Year and the Best Family & Lifestyle Beach Resort in 2017, Rixos The Palm Dubai welcomes visitors to stay during this shopping festival with an exclusive package which includes complimentary buffet breakfast daily at the resort’s award-winning Turkish all-day dining restaurant, complimentary room upgrade on arrival and 20% off on all spa treatments at Anjana Spa to help you rejuvenate at the end of a day out and about shopping. That’s not all! Families visiting Dubai enjoy complimentary meals for the kids at all 8 restaurants and lounges in the resort throughout their stay.

What’s more, the luxury beach resort also offers a complimentary water taxi that cruises you across the ocean to Dubai Marina Mall to ease the burden of having to catch a regular taxi. Alternatively, guests can hop on a daily shuttle bus to Mall Of The Emirates to explore additional shopping and entertainment destinations just a few minutes away from the resort.

Enjoy a variety of fun-filled leisure activities at the resort after your shopping fair such as jet skiing, fly boarding, paddle boarding, scuba diving, kangoo jumping, and so much more.