Rixos Premium Dubai Gears up With a Shopping Getaway Offer for the Dubai Shopping Festival

Rixos Premium Dubai

Kick off the month-long shopping spree with a staycation to match as Rixos Premium Dubai debuts an exclusive offer for visitors of the city’s biggest and grandest shopping spectacle – the Dubai Shopping Festival.

Work your way through a season of the best mega sales, pop-up fashion shows, and themed entertainment with a tailored holiday that celebrates urban living, fused with contemporary luxury for the most glamorous lifestyle experience. Over the course of the season, guests can enjoy a complimentary meal upgrade to half board option that caters to a sumptuous breakfast and dinner extravaganza at the Turkish-inspired Turquoise Restaurant upon a breakfast inclusive booking, a lavish spa treat worth AED 100 at Natureland Spa, and direct access to an outdoor lounge and pool area overlooking the hotel’s private beach and the Dubai Eye, the world’s largest Ferris Wheel.

Those opting to relax after a day’s shopping affair can indulge in an elegant afternoon tea, relish in the comfort of tech-savvy accommodations, hit the state of the art RixGym for a short workout or conquer the sky and the seas with thrilling water sports.

Nestled in the vibrant Jumeirah Beach Residence, Rixos Premium Dubai is poised as an idyllic destination for guests who seeks to be close to the shopping action. Apart from being a few steps away from massive discounts, luxury collections, and festive entertainment in the area, the exclusive offer also brings shoppers complimentary transfers to the city’s top-tier shopping malls, guaranteeing a uniquely hassle-free shopping getaway.

The Dubai Shopping Festival Package is valid until 27 January 2018. Avail this offer by using the code DSF2018 when booking.