Rixos Premium Seagate Splashes Into the New Season With Ultra-All-Inclusive Upgrade

Designed to satisfy the modern traveller’s demand for authentic experiences, Rixos Premium Seagate has launched its ultra-all-inclusive upgrade which offers its guests, limitless access to the resort’s food and beverage facilities across six gourmet restaurants nine bars, and the exclusive VIP executive lounge.

The General Manager of Rixos Premium Seagate Semih Elbaba commented, “The upgrade is ideal for families and travellers looking to luxuriate in an idyllic staycation, and offers a 360 degree resort experience bringing the best of Sharm El Sheikh’s dining, leisure and entertainment options to guests”.

Rixos Premium Seagate has cultivated an enviable and diverse culinary portfolio where each restaurant has curated a defined and eclectic theme to match its distinct style, right from the menu, to the entertainment and design. Discover your palate’s boundaries across international, Italian, Chinese, Lebanese, French and Mediterranean cuisines and appease your tastebuds with the finest seafood, meat and vegan specialties.

The beach resort’s signature Ultra All Inclusive Upgrade is also inclusive of unlimited entry and use of Rixos Premium Seagate’s seven, luxuriantly appointed swimming pools, state of the art fitness centre, pristine stretch of private beach which boasts its own protected coral reef, and leisure facilities such as darts, non motorised water sports, beach volleyball, beach football, diving, Boccia, aerobics, tennis and billiards.

Guests opting for the upgrade can also avail exclusive discounts at Rixos Premium Seagate’s world class Anjana Spa, an extravagant haven of wellness and relaxation expanding over a large and airy space of 2,600 sqm. Unlock the secrets of Asian and European massages as professional therapists rejuvenates and heals both mind and body using traditional techniques. The property also houses a dedicated Ladies Spa which comprises of a sauna, whirlpool, steam bath, Turkish bath, Beauty centre, hairdresser services and fitness centre.

For families with children, there is the Rixy Club that’s brimming with amazing technology, video games systems of multiple sorts and more. Younger kids can go wild at the indoor play areas replete with toys, jungle gyms and fun games which are sure to keep the tiny tots entertained for hours.

Elbaba stated, “Rixos Premium Seagate exemplifies the unique qualities of the Rixos brand which is distinguished for its collection of all-inclusive, Turkish-inspired properties that offer heartfelt care and transformative experiences in the most incredible corners of the world. With our ultra-all-inclusive upgrade, the world’s most discerning travellers and families can immerse themselves in ultimate relaxation, and enjoy reconnecting with loved ones over exciting adventures in Sharm El Sheikh”.

"We are delighted to curate extraordinary experiences for our guests through new and meaningful journeys, as well as by encouraging them to rediscover the intrinsic beauty of the Red Sea and Sharm El Sheikh at Rixos Premium Seagate,” concluded Elbaba.