Rixos Sharm El Sheikh Attracts Travellers From the GCC Seeking Unparalleled Luxury

The exceptional Rixos Sharm El Sheikh has launched a wide range of bespoke offers, special suite packages and restaurant specials tailored to accommodate families and travellers from the UAE and the GCC region.

Commenting on the hotel’s objective to pierce the GCC market, General Manager Serkan Husunbeyi stated, “During the last three years, we have witnessed an influx of guests from Jordan, Germany, Belgium and Kazakhstan. The next step is to atttract guests from the GCC countries, especially the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Our sales and marketing team have designed a comprehensive marketing strategy that incorporates social media, digital resources and beneficial partnerships to promote Rixos Sharm El Sheikh internationally.”

To showcase the enterprise, its distinct services and for effectively promoting the Rixos brand in the intended target markets, Husunbeyi confirmed multiple partnerships with leading travel and tour operators in the UAE and the GCC region. Rixos Sharm El Sheikh has also tied up with local travel agencies in Egypt to provide authentic experiences and exotic adventures for its international guests. “A top resort destination, the illustrious Nabq Bay is rich in culture and acts as a gateway for our global explorers and families to connect with the enchanting offerings of Egypt”, commented Husunbeyi.

He added, “Rixos Sharm El Sheikh consistently develops its products to suit the ever-changing needs of the modern family. The resort’s ability to be a trend setter within the regional market by attracting guests seeking destinations with enriching qualities and the magnetic attraction of this Egyptian oasis, reflects our commitment to expanding our global footprint.”

From design to cuisine, immersive adventures to spacious accommodations, Rixos Sharm El Sheikh pays tribute to its Egyptian home, celebrating the magnificent natural landscapes and exquisite cultural marvels that are the nation’s signatures. To ensure a truly captivating experience rooted in authenticity, families can indulge in Rixos Sharm El Sheikh’s signature all-inclusive concept which offers limitless access to its magical experiences and culinary gourmands. The destination also has an array of honeymoon packages, family offers, wellness retreats and suite escapes intended for varied guests and discerning travellers.

Husunbeyi emphasised the property’s soothing solution for parents with regard to its signature children's facility- Rixy Club. Perched on a coveted area of 1,200 sqm, the Rixy Club features a dedicated kids’ restaurant, playground, a cinema, along with a range of activities designed to engage and captivate young guests. Parents need not worry as they can keep a watchful eye on their precious tots within the comforts of their room through the Kids Club Channel.

Culinary offerings at Rixos Sharm El Sheikh are as authentically inspired as the property itself, with ten exquisite restaurants and lounges designed for visitors with discerning palates. Savour the flavours from across the Middle East, India, Italy, China, Japan, Turkey and the Mediterranean region in a luxuriant al fresco setting, or a vibrant indoor atmosphere which boasts sensational views and pulsating ambiences.

Rixos Sharm El Sheikh in collaboration with Rixos Premium Seagate will also host a spectacular two-day New Year celebration that will be exclusive for hotel guests. Performers will include the biggest names in the industry, including Egyptian singers Amr Diab and Tamer Hosny.

“We are dedicated towards delivering an enhanced experiential holiday experience in line with the Rixos brand. With our property being located in Sharm El Sheikh, one of the most picturesque destinations of Egypt, we offer the best of both luxury and nature for visiting families,” Husunbeyi concluded.