Rixos Sharm El Sheikh Debuts Soothing Spa Retreat for Total Relaxation

Rixos Sharm El Sheikh

Embark on a sensual journey at Rixos Sharm El Sheikh’s Rixos Royal Spa, a sanctuary of wellness and nurturing at the heart of Egypt. In the waning summer sun, Rixos Royal Spa’s new Royal Wellness Package is the ultimate indulgence with its inspiring selection of bespoke, deeply relaxing treatments, and complimentary massages.

On a minimum four nights stay upgraded by the ultra all inclusive concept, guests can avail an exclusive 10% discount on all Royal Spa services, and complimentary, limitless access to the exquisite Turkish Hammam, sauna and jacuzzi. The package is inclusive of a free 50-minute sport massage that combines traditional massage techniques with the latest products to effectively relieve muscle tension, and also a free 50-minute aroma therapy massage which infuses aromatic essential oils to a soothing, rhythmic massage for complete rejuvenation of the senses.

Additional benefits comprises of free shuttle service to Nama Bay (City Centrum) twice a day, one-way VIP airport transfer, VIP in-room setup replete with fruit basket and desserts, and all ultra-all-inclusive perks.

The Ultra-All-Inclusive Royal Wellness Package is designed to bring a new way of experiencing the best of wellness on the shores of the Red Sea, all within the comfort of Rixos Sharm El Sheikh.