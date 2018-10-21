Rixos Sharm El Sheikh Sets the Stage for Luxury-Inspired Holidays

For VIPs, the resort offers over 110 sqm of personal leisure space in its junior suite,with a magnificent private pool, luxurious beddings and sitting room sections.

A pinnacle of luxury, Rixos Sharm El Sheikh stands out as a popular resort destination that offers a distinctive touch of sophistication with its signature ultra-all-inclusive concept. Catering to guests with the most discerning tastes, this first-class resort retreat is equipped with a luxurious choice of 695 lavishly-furnished rooms and suites.

Complementing the plush amenities is the resort’s impeccable, personalized Turkish hospitality and impeccable guest services. From superior rooms to junior suites, each accommodation is designed with balcony or terrace that captures bespoke views of the garden or the pool, state of the art entertainment system and high speed WI-FI. Families are given a fully-encompasing family room, a 58 sqm experience that promises convenience and comfort with two separate bedrooms for an enjoyable holiday for parents and young guests.

For VIPs, the resort offers over 110 sqm of personal leisure space in its junior suite,with a magnificent private pool, luxurious beddings and sitting room sections. Adding to its enticing indulgences, each junior suite has its own impressive view of the sea, offering a relaxing respite to guests.

Adding more benefits to every visit, Rixos Sharm El Sheikh is home to a multitude of culinary delights with a variety of restaurants and nightlife venues highlighting local, Turkish and Asian gastronomies. Entertainment is replete for all ages with an array of recreation and rejuvenation programs, signature Rixy Kids Club for the little ones and live shows that are ready to make holidays even better.