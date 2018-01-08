RJ Adds 7 More Global Cities to Its Network With Turkish and Malaysia Airlines

The codeshare expansion agreement with Malaysia Airlines, signed in 2010, gives RJ passengers access to four new destinations: Langkawi, Penang, Sydney and Melbourne, all sold in connection with RJ’s Kuala Lumpur flight.

Royal Jordanian expanded its codeshare agreements with Turkish Airlines and Malaysia Airlines, giving its guests the option to travel to more destinations with competitive fares and more convenience.

The expansion of the codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines, which has been in place since 2015, added three new cities to RJ passengers' list of potential destinations: Milan, Sofia and Sarajevo, which are sold in connection with RJ’s Amman-Istanbul flights.

RJ has 15 codeshare agreements with global airlines, including with oneworld carriers and with international airlines. Besides Turkish Airlines and Malaysia Airlines, such codeshare agreements have been signed with: American Airlines, British Airways, Iberia, Qatar Airways, Siberia Airlines S7, Oman Air, Middle East Airlines, Alitalia, Tarom, Gulf Air, Sri Lankan Airlines, Syrian Air and Meridiana Fly Airlines.

RJ President/CEO Stefan Pichler said: “Codeshare agreements with global airlines are in line with RJ’s turnaround plan and endeavor to offer an improved passenger experience and enhance competitiveness at regional and global levels.”

He added that the expansion of the codeshare agreements with Turkish and Malaysia airlines enables RJ passengers to fly to their desired destinations more easily and conveniently.

"Having flexible connections will no doubt increase traffic on RJ's network" he said, assuring that RJ will continue to partner with other airlines, through various commercial activities.