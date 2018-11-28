RJ Celebrates Its 55th Birthday With Special Sales Promo

Royal Jordanian

Royal Jordanian seizes every occasion, be it a national event, Eid, or the beginning of a season, to offer its customers exceptional fares. This time, RJ is celebrating its 55th anniversary, which falls on Dec. 15, 2018, by offering a special sales promo for its guests: “Buy and Fly” with RJ at very attractive prices.

Travelers can book their tickets on RJ’s global route network between Nov. 28 and Dec. 14 this year for travel to take place next year between Jan. 11 and May 22, with the exception of Easter time, between April 12 and May 5. Those taking advantage of this sales promo can enjoy a maximum stay of 30 days and a minimum stay of three days at their destinations.

The round-trip ticket prices, including taxes, range between JD39 to Aqaba and JD499 to New York, Chicago, Detroit and Montreal. Fares to Larnaca and Athens are down to JD169, to Iraq, UAE, Kuwait and to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to JD179, to Tunis, Algiers and Khartoum to JD239, to Europe to JD289 and to Bangkok, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur to JD329.

Passengers coming from different RJ destinations to Amman, or via Amman, are offered similar attractive ticket fares, which vary by destination.

Customers who wish to benefit from RJ’s 55 anniversary fares can book their seats online through www.rj.com and the airline’s mobile application, contact Call Centre at +962 5100000, or visit RJ’s global sales offices or their preferred travel agent.

Travelers buying their tickets during this sales promo can purchase checked baggage allowance (up to 23 kg per bag) for cheap prices.

The anniversary campaign also gives Royal Club members the possibility to add a percentage of tier miles and flight segments to their accounts, part of the added benefits offered by the new Royal Club program.

RJ President/CEO Stefan Pichler said: “We invite you to celebrate with us the anniversary of Jordan’s national carrier, a special occasion that is cherished by every proud Jordanian. On the occasion, we are glad to offer our customers amazing fares to our destinations that span four continents.

“We have always nurtured the ambition of enabling everyone to fly on board our aircraft and enjoy a compelling travel experience, and we were able to make this come true through our super low fares that are made available to the public around the world on the occasion of special events. This time, the occasion is not like any other, it is our birthday!”