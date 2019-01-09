RJ Supports Aqaba’s Winter Carnival With JD57 Promo Fare

RJ customers can benefit from this special offer and buy their tickets starting with Jan. 10 through Feb. 28, 2019.

In a bid to encourage travel between Amman and Aqaba during the current season, Royal Jordanian is offering a very attractive fare of JD57 on the Amman-Aqaba-Amman route and vice versa, in the Economy Class.

RJ customers can benefit from this special offer and buy their tickets starting with Jan. 10 through Feb. 28, 2019. Travel, for this offer, is valid between Jan. 13 and Feb. 28, 2019, for a maximum stay of 7 days.

This RJ sales promo is bound to boost the “Aqaba Carnival for Tourism and Shopping Sales Season 3”, launched by the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) during the said period. This winter promotional campaign seeks to increase the number of visitors by encouraging tourists, both local and international, to make Aqaba city their getaway during winter and enjoy the warm weather in this Red Sea resort, particularly since the carnival coincides with Jordanian schools and universities' winter break.

The Aqaba Carnival includes special offers of up to 50% discounts on hotel accommodation, at restaurants, for handicrafts, shoes and garments, electronics, water sports and diving centers. Jordanian singers and folklore troupes will perform during the carnival nights, and there will be different activities for children.

Royal Jordanian customers wishing to benefit from this low price can visit rj.com, and RJ’s mobile App, contact the Call Centre at +962 6 5100000, or visit RJ sales offices in Jordan and worldwide, or their preferred travel agent.

RJ operates 13 weekly flights twice daily on average.