Rotana Appoints New Area General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Congo

Tom Stevens, Rotana Area General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Tanzania, and Democratic Republic of Congo

Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with hotels across the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, has announced a key addition to its executive team. Tom Stevens has been appointed as Area General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Tanzania, and Democratic Republic of Congo, where he will be responsible for steering and overseeing the company’s strategic agenda.

Stevens joins Rotana with an extensive background in the commercial side, brand performance, hotel operations, development and management, having spent more than twenty years with Hilton Hotels & Resorts in various locations throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. His new role will see him drive Rotana commercial and operational strategies across a portfolio of 15 hotels, as well as delivering smooth openings for nine properties currently under development in the region.

Guy Hutchinson, Chief Operating Officer, Rotana, said “Tom brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Rotana, and we are pleased to welcome him on board. His proven business acumen and deep industry knowledge make him a great asset to the company, and will play an important role in laying out an effective roadmap for our continued success and expansion in these key markets.”

In addition to shaping the long and short-term financial objectives at each property, Stevens will leverage his management expertise to cultivate an operating environment that produces consistent guest satisfaction across all hotels.

Reflecting on his appointment, Tom Stevens said “I am delighted to be joining Rotana at an exciting time for the company as it continues on its phenomenal growth journey. I look forward to meeting the teams at each of the hotels and exploring the many opportunities that lie ahead, and I am confident that together we can work towards an even brighter future.”

Fluent in four languages, Stevens is a graduate of the Hotelschool Ter Duinen in his native Belgium and holds an MBA from the Open University Business School in London.