Rotana President & CEO Stepping Down Following Two Decades of Success With the Company

Rotana CEO, Omer Kaddouri

Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with hotels across the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, has announced that its current President and CEO, Omer Kaddouri, will be stepping down from the role at the end of 2018.

Omer Kaddouri assumed the position of President and CEO of Rotana in January 2014, as part of an illustrious 20 years with the company during which he held several senior management positions, including a five-year tenure as Chief Operating Officer.

Omer will continue to lead Rotana until the end of the year and will hand over the helm to Guy Hutchinson, who will be Acting President and CEO. Guy joined Rotana as Chief Operating Officer in January 2014 and has been leading the brand’s operations and driving the quality standards and financial performance.

“Throughout his 20 years with Rotana and nearly five years as President and CEO, Omer played an instrumental role in driving the company’s strategic growth and rapid expansion, building a remarkable team and laying the groundwork for our continuing success,” said Selim El Zyr, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of Rotana. “Following this announcement, our core focus will be to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for our guests, owners, and colleagues as we strive to continually enhance the Rotana brand. We are grateful to Omer for his visionary stewardship, and wish him every success in his future endeavours. We have no doubt that Guy Hutchinson will continue to drive the company’s expansion and growth forward,” added Nasser Al Nowais, Chairman of Rotana.

“I feel absolutely honoured and privileged to have led Rotana, and will continue to do so until my final day of being part of this remarkable company. I am sincerely grateful to all of my colleagues, without whom, we would not be where we are today,” said Omer Kaddouri. “Throughout my career with Rotana, I have received tremendous support from our co-founders, Nasser Al Nowais and Selim El Zyr, our Board of Directors and wonderful hotel owners. I wish Rotana continuing success as it enters its next phase of growth and expansion.”

Following his departure, Omer Kaddouri will be relocating to Amsterdam, the Netherlands, where he will explore fresh avenues in developing and investing in restaurants and hospitality projects.