Safety Notice: adidas Recalls Swimwear for Kids of the Infinitex 3-Stripe Range

adidas has recently received customer reports where the three stripes on swimwear of the Infinitex range might come off unexpectedly when in contact with water.

adidas today announced a voluntary recall of kids’ swimwear products of the Infinitex 3-Stripe range. It is strongly recommended that children up to and including the age of 14 stop using recalled products immediately. Affected products can be returned to adidas or authorized dealers for a full refund.

adidas has recently received customer reports where the three stripes on swimwear of the Infinitex range might come off unexpectedly when in contact with water. A subsequent third-party investigation has shown that using the affected swimwear products could pose a potential safety risk to children as the stripes might get caught on objects or other children outside or inside the water and become entangled, potentially leading to injuries. No injuries have been reported to date.

“As a precautionary measure, we are recalling all swimwear products of the affected product range worn by children up to and including the age of 14 years. The safety of our consumers is our highest priority. We continue to be committed to quality and apologize for any inconvenience this safety notice may cause to consumers”, said Harald Habermann, Vice President Product Operations, Advanced Creation at adidas.

Sales of affected swimwear products in all sizes through adidas.com or adidas retail stores were stopped immediately. Additionally, adidas has notified authorized adidas dealers to remove affected products from inventory for sale.

It is strongly recommended that children stop using the recalled swimwear immediately. Consumers can return the affected products at any adidas store or at authorized adidas dealers where the products were purchased for a full refund or contact adidas for a product voucher. No proof of purchase (receipt) is necessary. Infinitex swimwear products in all other sizes that are not affected by the recall and have quality defects may be returned to adidas stores or authorized retail partners where the products were purchased for a refund. For additional information, consumers can visit www.adidas.com/swim-recall or contact adidas at 0800-3773771 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. CEST Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CEST Saturday (for calls from Germany. For local consumer service numbers, consumers can visit www.adidas.com).

The recalled swimwear products belong to the Infinitex 3-stripes range. They were sold as part of the 2017 and 2018 collections in both, youth and adult sizes through adidas.com, adidas retail stores and at authorized adidas dealers globally.

The affected swimwear products come in several different color combinations. The adidas 3-stripes trademark is grafted on both sides of the products. The products concerned bear the words 'made in Tunisia' on the label. Additionally, one of the following serial numbers is printed on the inside of the products (includes kids’ and adult sizes): BP9506, BP9508, BP9509, BQ3161, BP9529, BP9530, BP9532, CF9089, BP9514, BP9516, BP9533, BP9534, BP9535, BP9510, BP9512, BP9513, BP9520, BP9521, BP9525, BP9522, BP9524, BP9526, BS0319, BS0325, BS0404, BP9513, BS0358, BP9520, BP5874, BR5956, BP9522, CX5044, CX5045, CV3652, CV3653, CV3664, BS0352, CV3650, CV3651, BS0397, BP5874, CW4813, CW4814, BR5956, BP5880, CW4815, CW4816, BR5950, BQ3161, DH2404, DH2405, DL8723, BS0397, BS0352, DH2401, CW4813, CW4814, DH2198, DH2190, CW4815, CW4816, DH2176, DH2189, CY1720, CY1721, CX5044, CX5045. Consumers can refer to the pictures on adidas.com to see if their product is affected.