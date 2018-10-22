Samsung Announces Latest Updates to Samsung Health for a More Interactive and Personalized Health and Wellness Experience

The newly enhanced Samsung Health interface on Samsung wearables and smartwatches features more at-a-glance information.

Samsung Electronics announced a new version of the Samsung Health app, Samsung Health1 6.0, including updated health and fitness tools, a new UI, and increased personalization to empower users to take greater control of their health and wellness. Now with over 65 million monthly active users worldwide, Samsung Health’s next iteration delivers a more personalized digital health platform.

“At Samsung, we are committed to empowering users with the tools to manage their own health and well-being,” said Peter Koo, SVP and Head of the Health Service Team at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “We’re proud to deliver a service that continues to redefine the health and fitness experience, with new features to help our users to achieve and exceed their health goals.”

With an updated user experience, more user-friendly visual design and new features, Samsung Health 6.0 is more intuitive, interactive, personalized and easier to navigate. Taking user feedback and the latest design trends into consideration, the Samsung Health home screen is now simplified, categorized and prioritized according to the user’s personal needs and habits, so that users can quickly view and access preferred features.

The newly enhanced Samsung Health interface on Samsung wearables and smartwatches features more at-a-glance information, a workout countdown, GPS and heart rate tracking information, all available with the tap of a button. With the latest update, users can now choose from 39 different exercises and track their fitness progress when they pair with a Samsung wearable device or smartwatch. The latest Samsung smartwatch, Galaxy Watch, also allows the application to detect one of the 39 different exercises, and record data even when users switch between activities – such as from running to cycling – tracking the entire workout from start to finish.

Users can get more out of their Samsung smartwatch, even when the workout is over, with Samsung Health’s new wellness and stress management features. With ‘Sleep Stage Detection,’ users can track their sleep cycles to improve sleep habits. Users can also manage stress in real-time through heart rate and heart rate variability monitoring, as well as with a guided breathing exercise program.