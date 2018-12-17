Samsung Electronics Announces New Premiere Partnerships for ‘The Frame’

The Frame has gained global popularity, and we are thrilled to continue to provide consumers with new artworks to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that it has partnered with three prominent global museums and art galleries, Uffizi Galleries (Italy), Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, and The Van Gogh Museum (Netherlands), to bring world-renowned masterpieces directly to consumers’ homes through Samsung’s lifestyle TV ‘The Frame’. Through these premiere museums art galleries partnerships and concession, Samsung aims to expand the global leadership of its art platform, the Art Store, and continue to transform the way that consumers enjoy their TV.

Already inclusive of more than 1,000 exceptional works of art and photography, Samsung’s Art Store will additionally host 62 new pieces of art through these three gallery partnerships. With these latest additions, the Art Store continues to grow as the largest, specially curated art content platform in the world.

“The Frame has gained global popularity, and we are thrilled to continue to provide consumers with new artworks to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” said Seline Han, Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We strive to redefine how a product can provide value to consumers’ unique lifestyles, and we believe that The Frame does just that. Our latest partnerships and concession will allow users to access even more rare masterpieces to enhance their home décor.”

Located in the Historic Centre of Florence in Tuscany, Italy, the prestigious Uffizi Galleries is one of the most important museums in the world and shows the best collection of works from Renaissance. Through this concession, consumers can enjoy the works of Botticelli, Leonardo da Vinci, Eugène Delacroix, Piero della Francesca, Lorenzo Monaco, Rosso Fiorentino and many more. Notable works include Botticelli’s “Allegory of the Spring”, “Birth of Venus” as well as da Vinci’s “Annunciation.”

Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, also known as Te Papa, meaning "our place," serves as New Zealand’s national museum and art gallery. Featured works by Anthony Copley Fielding, Frank Edward Clarke, Johannes Keulemans showcases beautiful images and sketches of the natural world such as “Sunset, Hastings”, “Hypoplectrodes semicinctum 1876” and “Three Huia”.

The Van Gogh Museum, dedicated to the works of Vincent van Gogh, touts the largest collection of van Gogh's paintings and drawings in the world. Art Store users will be able to access the likes of “The Yellow House”, “The Bedroom”, “Sunflowers” and many more by the Dutch master.

The Frame offers innovative ways for consumers to sort and display their artworks, which can now be categorized by colors, composition and more. With personalized artistic preferences, The Frame can also assist users through a series of artistic advice in discovering new artists. Additionally, users can create custom art galleries and slideshows and play them throughout the day on their TV in a similar way to a music playlist, in intervals from 10 minutes up to a whole week.

To make art look even more realistic, the brightness sensors adjust brightness levels based on the ambient light in the room throughout the day. Also, motion sensors enable the TV to turn itself off and save energy when no one is in the room.

Designed to meld to various home décor aesthetics, The Frame also can be mounted against the wall with the No Gap Wall-Mount or artfully displayed on many elegant TV stand. To meet customers’ various needs, its custom bezels which can be attached easily on The Frame are offered in four colors – white, black, beige wood, and walnut. The Frame is also equipped with Samsung’s One Invisible Connection, a single and near-invisible cable supplying both power and A/V data that allows consumers to remove all clutter around the TV.