Samsung Electronics Levant Donates on Behalf of Samsung Amman Marathon Participants for King Hussein Cancer Center

Stemming from Samsung’s belief toward the community and supporting local institutions, Samsung Electronics Levant announced donating to support under privileged cancer patients receiving treatment at the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC).

This donation is within Samsung Electronics Levant’s corporate social responsibility projects, in addition to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Samsung Amman Marathon. 10,000 participants competed in the marathon this year, and Samsung Electronics Levant donated 10,000 JOD giving 1 JOD on behalf of each participant.

Mr. Changsup Lee, Samsung Electronics Levant President commented: “At Samsung, we are proud that our CSR projects are enabling us to support different national institutions that have noble causes, within this partnership, the donation will be for the benefit of under privileged patients of The King Hussein Cancer Center”,

“Samsung Amman Marathon is the core of many partnerships that support local community for the previous years and we are happy with expanding the partnerships each year”, he added.

Mrs. Nisreen Qatamish, Director General of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation commented by saying: “We value Samsung and the marathon runners’ support that reflects their belief in saving lives. We strongly believe in the importance of the private sector’s role in raising awareness about cancer and encouraging the community to participate in such activities that stress on leading a healthy lifestyle”.

The King Hussein Cancer Center is the leading cancer center in the Middle East region, providing adult and pediatric patients with state of the art comprehensive cancer care for all types of cancer. It is accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI) as a disease specific cancer center, making it the first and only center in the developing world to earn such a distinction.