Samsung Electronics Reaffirms Its Commitment to Egypt by Sealing a First-of-Its-Kind Deal With the Egyptian Government

In what is considered the biggest deal for Samsung tablets globally in terms of sales volume, Samsung Electronics Egypt recently started delivering shipments of tablet devices as per the supply agreement it signed with the Egyptian Ministry of Education. Under this agreement, Samsung will provide the Ministry with 708,000 educational smart tablets, to be distributed among all high school juniors across the country for the school year of 2018/2019. The supplied number of devices should cover all students enrolled in public schools, as well as the relevant teachers who will be responsible for managing the process in each school.

The agreement was awarded to Samsung following a general tender. After the company got shortlisted, due scrutiny procedures where undertaken by the Armed Forces to ensure quality and compliance.

“We are very proud to have been selected as the partner of choice for the Egyptian Ministry of Education, which is a testament to our innovative, reliable products,” said, The President of Samsung Electronics Egypt. “The tablet of choice is equipped with advanced technical specifications and is the most convenient for educational purposes. While this is not our first collaboration with the Egyptian government, it is certainly the most remarkable to date, and it only encourages us to continue our quest for offering cutting-edge products and solutions to Egyptians.”

The tablets come with 3-year warranties, and are backed with the biggest customer service network throughout Egypt. Each student will get one tablet, a charger and a cover for the device. Moreover, the devices come equipped with KNOX MDM Software to secure the data and manage the tablets; giving the ministry full control of the dispatched devices – which should be fully delivered in the near future.

“At Samsung, we rely on our latest and most advanced technologies to offer products that deliver an exceptional experience to users. Our products address the market needs for solutions that truly empower users to achieve more,” said Hossam El Kashef, Head of B2B Division at Samsung Electronics Egypt. “This recent collaboration with the Egyptian Government is without a doubt a milestone in our journey in the Egyptian market; a journey powered by our continuous efforts to offer only the best to Egyptians.”

Samsung’s efforts to develop and digitize the educational sector in Egypt have been ongoing for many years, under the bigger umbrella of an initiative launched by the company; entitled “Hope for Children”. The educational aspect of the initiative, dubbed “Samsung Smart Schools Program”, aimed at empowering students by giving them access to enhanced educational tools through equipping over 80 school computer labs with the latest Samsung Educational Solutions. This program was able to impact the lives of a remarkable number of students in Cairo and Upper Egypt. The program also included establishing a specialized center to train the relevant teachers on using these latest technological solutions.

The above initiatives have been well received and praised, not only by the public but also by the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El Sisi, who previously paid a visit to Samsung’s factory as well as its partition at Cairo ICT (Egypt’s leading information technology platform). That’s why Samsung is eyeing to expand on its agreement with the Ministry of Education, by taking its Smart Schools Program to the next level; equipping public schools with Samsung Smart Boards. More details to be shared on this once available.

Over the years, Samsung Electronics Egypt has been an active player in the local community, and plans to continue its efforts to be an impactful contributor, by offering young generations the chance to develop their skills and unlock their potential from an early age.