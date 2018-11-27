Samsung Galaxy A9, a Smartphone to Help You Live in the Moment

Samsung Galaxy A9

The idea of living in the moment has inspired a lot of motivational posters and T-shirts, but it is more than a concept. Living in the moment takes practice, but once you learn how to live this way, you will lead a fuller life and appreciate the beauty in every activity every second of the day. The technology we use every day can help us do just that.

Taking pictures helps people engage with and remember experiences. Samsung Galaxy A9 is built for those who love to explore, capture the moment and share it as they see it. The pioneering smartphone debuts the world’s first rear quad camera and is packed with features designed to help you live each day to the fullest – including long-lasting battery and expandable storage.

You can capture dynamic and beautiful photos effortlessly with Galaxy A9 – Samsung’s new rear quad-camera Galaxy A9 features a 120° Ultra Wide lens, which captures the whole scene with way less panning. So taking that perfect sunset panorama of a pristine white sand beach after a day of exploring your latest vacation destination is now a lot easier.

With four lenses, experience even more ways to unleash your creativity and capture, create and share stunning images. The phone’s 24MP main lens stays sharp no matter what your lighting conditions. Using a pixel re-mosaic algorithm, it is able to maintain peak performance in low light, producing clear images with less noise.

Whether you’re ready for your close-up or looking at the bigger picture, the Galaxy A9 comes equipped with camera options to help you capture the moment the way you want. While the 120° Ultra Wide lens lets you capture everything your eyes see, the telephoto lens provides 2x Optical Zoom, so you get the perfect composition even when you are far away from your subject.

The Depth Camera works with the main camera to give you the ability to manually adjust the depth of field of your images, so you can add beautiful bokeh to accentuate your photos. Taking a sensational selfie or a perfect panorama – Galaxy A9 is the ultimate companion for capturing and sharing everyday adventures, no matter where life takes you.

The reliable 3,800mAh battery life on the Galaxy A9 lets you live without limits and enjoy outstanding long-lasting performance. You can now capture everything, without restriction, store more and delete less with the Galaxy A9’s 128GB storage and up to 512GB of expandable memory.

Designed to make life more convenient, the Galaxy A9 features Bixby, Samsung Pay and Samsung Health and you can take advantage of the many multi-tasking benefits the Galaxy A9 offers, including App Pair.

Building on Samsung’s heritage in first-class design, the Galaxy A9 is styled in three unique colors; Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink with a sleek and ergonomic design, that fits in one hand with a 3D Glass curved back for a high-quality comfortable feel.

In an exciting and connected world where moments and memories, from the everyday to the once-in-a-lifetime, are captured and shared instantly, the smartphone has become so much more than just a phone to consumers.

That is why the Galaxy A9 is packed with Samsung’s best innovations, to enable all consumers to achieve more, experience more and unlock more possibilities every day.