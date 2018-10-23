Samsung Galaxy Note9: A Story of Everlasting Design Innovation

The Galaxy Note9 is a perfect example of how changing consumer demands can facilitate elegant solutions

Few smartphones boast a design feat such as Galaxy Note9 in an industry where changing customer preferences and exponential technical advancement requires mobile devices to constantly innovate and improve. The Samsung Galaxy timeline tells many stories – some of software and hardware, others of power and performance. Perhaps none are more significant than the smartphone’s design story. Explorations of color, form and material have marked groundbreaking innovation throughout the years.

From its iconic sleek and square form factor to the enhancements that enable users to multitask more efficiently and enjoy immersive multimedia experiences, Samsung Note9 has achieved an incredible endeavor of innovative design. The Infinity Display is the cornerstone of Samsung’s design heritage, and Galaxy Note9’s 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display is the largest edge-to-edge display ever on a Note. The display is complemented by stereo speakers, which are tuned by AKG, and ability to deliver Dolby Atmos® immersive audio for a life like experience. Mobile video has never looked or sounded better than it does on Galaxy Note9.

The Galaxy Note9 is a perfect example of how changing consumer demands can facilitate elegant solutions. What began as a tool for writing and drawing, the S Pen is the signature feature of the Note series. Now with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support, the new S Pen delivers an entirely new way to use the Note. With just a click, it’s now possible to take selfies and group pictures, present slides, pause and play video, and more. A phone designed for power users requires a powerful battery. That’s why Samsung equipped the Galaxy Note9 with an all-day, 4,000mAh battery—the largest ever featured on a flagship Galaxy device.

Besides being an integral part of modern digital lifestyles, the smartphone acts as an accessory to echo the user’s personal aesthetic. Galaxy Note9 is available in Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, Metallic Copper with matching S Pen, and Ocean Blue with a Yellow S Pen to cater to a variety of styles and tastes.

A singular feature defining smartphones in 2018 – is an intelligent camera that takes the work out of capturing the perfect photo. Built for the age of visual communication, the Galaxy Note9 combines innovative camera technologies with a sleek easy-to-use design.

Combining an F2.4 aperture lens with an F1.5, the brightest currently available on a smartphone, the Dual Aperture lens automatically adjusts to light just like the human eye. The Galaxy Note9’s multi-frame processing technology adds further clarity to photos taken under less-than-ideal lighting conditions. The camera also includes Samsung’s recently-launched Super Slow-mo function, which ramps the camera’s shutter speed up to 960 frames per second to allow users to record epic slow-mo videos.

Brand new functions include Scene Optimizer to correct saturation, white balance, brightness and contrast in order to provide the best possible image. Flaw Detection utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) to scan images for flaws and help users get the most out of the device’s advanced camera. Together, this powerful combination of smarts and specs makes it easier than ever to snap stunning shots.

Galaxy Note9 boasts exciting enhancements to its sleek design and high-performance features that reflect the full Samsung ecosystem of devices. The smartphone can deliver a PC-like experience through Samsung DeX, with easy-to-carry HDMI adapters. When connected to a monitor, Galaxy Note9 can power a virtualized desktop and even serve as a fully-functional second screen to enhance users’ productivity.

The premium Galaxy technologies come standard with Note9: fast wireless charging, IP68 water and dust resistance. Galaxy Note9 features Samsung’s trusted, defense-grade Knox security platform and biometric security options including fingerprint scanning, iris scanning and facial recognition capabilities to keep important information safe.

Samsung’s design victories are driven by its commitment to technological innovation, and Galaxy Note9 builds on this legacy with a premium smartphone that delivers the ultimate in performance.