Samsung Galaxy Watch Offers a Holistic Health Experience

Galaxy Watch tracks your heart rate, and provides breathing exercises to help users stay focused.

The first step toward achieving any fitness goal is believing that you can. We all envy friends who, despite hectic schedules, never miss a day at the gym or stop talking about the next marathon. The good news is we all have the potential to become fitness-obsessed - with a variety of inputs both in and outside of the gym. To help you stay on top of your health goals, Samsung Galaxy Watch features advanced wellness capabilities and fitness tracking along with long-lasting battery and LTE connectivity.

Fitness is best achieved following our intuition, respecting our goals, and pursuing what we genuinely enjoy. With a new stress management tracker, Galaxy Watch tracks your heart rate, and provides breathing exercises to help users stay focused. In addition, the Galaxy Watch’s advanced sleep tracking monitors all levels of sleep, including REM cycles, to help users get the rest they need to take on their day.

The newly enhanced Samsung Health app is available on Samsung smartwatches, featuring more at-a-glance information, a workout countdown, GPS and heart rate tracking information, all available at the touch of a button.

There is no one fitness routine that works for everyone, and Samsung technology has removed much of the unnecessary struggle that typically accompanies creating and maintaining a workout plan. The Galaxy Watch tracks six of the most popular exercises — walking, running, cycling, elliptical, training, rowing, and dynamic workouts — and features 21 new indoor exercises. The smartwatch also allows the Samsung Health application to detect one of 39 different exercises, and record data even when users switch between activities – such as from running to cycling – tracking the entire workout from start to finish.

Users can get more out of their Samsung smartwatch, even when the workout is over, with Samsung Health’s new wellness and stress management features. With ‘Sleep Stage Detection,’ users can track their sleep cycles to improve sleep habits. Users can also manage stress in real-time through heart rate and heart rate variability monitoring, as well as with a guided breathing exercise program.

Because balanced nutrition is as important as exercise, the Galaxy Watch is designed to help you track food and water intake. Users can stay on track of their meals using Bixby Vision on their Galaxy device by taking a photo of each meal and instantly logging nutritional information in Samsung Health and on Galaxy Watch for better calorie management. Input your meals and get personalized alerts from Samsung Health, or, use Bixby on your Galaxy device to automatically count calories, and get a personalized summary on your Galaxy Watch.

Galaxy Watch’s improved battery life of up to 80+ hours eliminates the need for daily charging and helps consumers keep up with their busy lifestyles. With a longer battery life, untethering from their smartphone has never been easier with Galaxy Watch’s LTE connectivity – across 30+ carriers and 15+ countries – for a true standalone experience across devices through messaging, calls, mapping and music to support your fitness routine. Users can also start and end their day with morning and evening briefings to help stay on top of reminders, weather and their latest schedule.

Samsung Health app strives to provide more intuitive and accessible healthcare options for consumers globally. Samsung Health includes ‘Symptom Checker’ and ‘Ask an Expert,’ which allow users to access medical information, look up symptoms, manage prescriptions and even chat live with certified doctors, all within a single application.

For some people, the feel-good side effects of exercise are enough to keep them going. Others need something a little more tangible to get themselves up and out of bed every morning. If you thrive on statistics and numbers, you will find that the Samsung Galaxy Watch can help you challenge yourself to new personal bests every day.