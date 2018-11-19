Samsung Launches the Galaxy A9 in the UAE

The Galaxy A9 is tailored for those who know what they want, and go after it.

Samsung Gulf Electronicstoday announced the latest addition to its Galaxy family with Galaxy A9 during a media event at the Address Hotel in Dubai. A smartphone built for those who love to explore, capture the moment and share it as they see it – Galaxy A9 boasts the world’s first rear quad camera and features, designed to help you live each day to the fullest.

“Samsung understands the demand for meaningful innovation in a fast-paced world driven by visual communication,” said Tarek Sabbagh, Head of IT & Mobile (IM) Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics. “Building on our legacy in smartphone camera development we’re introducing our next-generation technology: the world’s first rear quad camera. We’re excited to deliver on this promise and debut it with the Galaxy A9, the latest addition to the Galaxy A series family.”

In an exciting and connected world where moments and memories, from the everyday to the once-in-a-lifetime, are captured and shared instantly, the smartphone has become so much more than just a phone to consumers. That’s why the Galaxy A9 is packed with Samsung’s best camera innovations, to enable all consumers to achieve more, experience more and unlock more possibilities every day.

The Innovative Rear Quad Camera

The Galaxy A9 allows you to capture dynamic and beautiful photos effortlessly. With four lenses, experience even more ways to unleash your creativity and capture, create and share stunning images.

Get close without compromise with 2x Optical Zoom for incredible and detailed close-up shots even from far away.

Capture the world in its fullest and without limit, with the Ultra Wide Lens, and shoot like a pro with the Scene Optimizer. Thanks to AI Scene Recognition, your camera is now smarter, and able to identify the subject and adjust settings accordingly for the best photo, in an instant.

Express your creativity with the Depth Lens, giving you the freedom to manually manage the photos’ depth of field and focus on the subject for stunning, professional looking images.

Capture clear and bright images in both bright and low light conditions with Galaxy A9’s 24MP Main Lens, for gorgeous photos at any time of the day.

Powerful New Features For Exceptional all-day Performance

The reliable3,800mAh battery life on the Galaxy A9 lets you live without limits and enjoy outstanding long-lasting performance. You can now capture everything, without restriction, store more and delete less with the Galaxy A9’s 128GB storage and up to 512GB of expandable memory.

Designed to make life more convenient, the Galaxy A9 features Bixby, Samsung Pay and Samsung Health and you can take advantage of the many multi-tasking benefits the Galaxy A9 offers, including App Pair.

First Class Design

Galaxy A9, 128 GB, is available starting November 22, 2018, at AED 2,149 across all major retailers and Samsung Brand Stores in the UAE in Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink with a sleek and ergonomic design, that fits in one hand with a 3D Glass curved back for a high-quality comfortable feel.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Product Specifications

Galaxy A9 Display 6.3” Full HD+ Super AMOLED, 1080x2220 *Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners Camera Rear: quad camera - Main Camera : 24MP AF, F1.7 - Telephoto : 2X optical zoom, 10MP AF, F2.4 - Ultra Wide : 120°, 8MP, F2.4 - Depth : 5MP, F2.2 Front: 24MP, F2.0 Body 162.5 x 77 x 7.8 mm, 183g AP Octa Core (2.2GHz Quad + 1.8GHz Quad) Memory 6GB RAM, 128GB + MicroSD Slot (up to 512GB) *May differ by market and mobile operator *User memory is less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software used to operate the device features. Actual user memory will vary depending on the operator and may change after software upgrades are performed Battery 3,800mAh (typical) *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 3,720 mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. OS Android 8.0 (Oreo) Network 3CA, LTE Cat.9 Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MIMO, Bluetooth® v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*) *Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. Payment Samsung Pay (NFC)* *The availability may vary by country, device, feature, card issuer and merchant Sensor Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor Audio MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA Video MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

