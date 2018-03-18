Samsung Mother’s Day Blurbs 2018

With Samsung’s latest lineup of innovative new products, there’s a perfect gift for every mom out there.

With Mother’s Day coming up, it’s time to start planning how you’ll show your mother just how important she is to you. With Samsung’s latest lineup of innovative new products, there’s a perfect gift for every mom out there.

Samsung Galaxy S9

Don’t let your mom miss a moment this Mother’s Day with Samsung’s best-yet smartphone camera on the all-new Galaxy S9. Help her capture and create memories she’ll cherish forever, thanks to advanced camera features that shoot professional-grade photos and videos in striking detail and clarity. Built on Samsung’s industry-leading Galaxy Foundation of design innovation and cutting-edge technology, the Galaxy S9 reimagines the way users experience the world and redefines what a smartphone can do.

Samsung Galaxy A8

This Mother’s Day, celebrate the most important woman in your life by giving her the gift of superior style and advanced functionality with Samsung’s latest Galaxy A smartphone. The Galaxy A8 is practical, stylish, and convenient, featuring a best-in-class camera, Samsung’s flagship Infinity Display, and a design built for durability. It’s the do-it-all device your mom will love, available in two sizes and four colors, including black, orchid grey, gold, and blue to suit her unique style.

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro

If your mother is a fitness fiend, help her achieve all her fitness goals starting this Mother’s Day with the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro, an versatile wearable designed for every type of workout. With new swim and heart rate monitoring capabilities as well as advanced built-in GPS tracking, alongside an already-impressive range of fitness functions, your mom will be able to track all her health and wellness metrics effortlessly.

Samsung Gear IconX

For music-loving moms who value comfort and convenience, Samsung’s Gear IconX cord-free earbuds will make the perfect gift this Mother’s Day. The Gear IconX earbuds work as standalone media players so she can upload all her favorite tracks from her phone and enjoy it on the go with clear, stable audio quality. Controlling the earbuds is as simple as a few taps and swipes, and with up to seven hours of playback battery power, your mom can enjoy all her favorite music for hours on end.

Samsung The Frame TV

This Mother’s Day, give your mom a tasteful TV that’s as vibrant and elegant as she is. The Frame TV combines function with design to deliver superior picture quality and lifelike detail in TV Mode, and adding to the home’s ambience by displaying stunning works of art or user-selected photos in Art Mode. With a selection of customizable frames, Samsung’s innovative No Gap Wall-mount, and an even more discreet Invisible connection transparent optical cable, The Frame’s beautiful design compliments the aesthetic in any home.

Samsung QuickDrive™ Washing Machine

Express your gratitude this Mother’s Day with a washing machine that works just as hard as your mom does. Samsung’s QuickDrive™ washing machine uses innovative technology to deliver a powerful wash in half the time of a conventional washing machine, helping your mom spend less time on laundry and more time on the people and things she enjoys. Equipped with Samsung’s intelligent Q-Rator laundry assistant, the QuickDrive™ washer does the hard work for her with customized laundry settings designed to achieve the best clean on the first try.