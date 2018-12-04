Samsung: The Next Generation of the Cinema Is Now – Step Into the Future

Samsung Electronics is set to define the “cinema of the future” with its new Cinema LED Technologies called “Onyx” and “Home Cinema”.

Samsung Electronics is set to define the “cinema of the future” with its new Cinema LED Technologies called “Onyx” and “Home Cinema”. By bringing the visual power of LED picture quality to the big screen, Samsung cinema technologies offer viewers more powerful, and memorable cinematic content. Samsung Electronics Egypt wowed the visitors at this year’s Cairo ICT with the quality of the Samsung cinema display with its true black colors and infinite contrast ratio.

Not only do the Samsung solutions offer the most detail-rich and vivid content possible, but they further capture the viewers senses with an epic audio experience, thanks to support from HARMAN Professional’s JBL Surround technology and Samsung’s proprietary technology, expanding the audio sweet spot within a given theater. Combining both superior visual quality and immersive audio output, the Samsung cinema experience made its mark at this year’s Cairo ICT.

Samsung Electronics also offers a 3D version of Samsung cinema solutions; featuring high-brightness and industry-leading 3D dimensional depth, bringing visual details to the forefront and allowing for subtitles to be easier to read. Samsung cinema solutions can also make the modern theater feel bigger and better thanks to eliminating bulky projector equipment, while making room for more seats and as such offering content to wider audiences.