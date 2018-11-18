Samsung Wins 30 CES 2019 Innovation Awards for Outstanding Design and Engineering

This prestigious program honors devices and services that display outstanding design and engineering in cutting-edge technology.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a global leader in technology, announced that 30 of its new product innovations have been recognized as CES® 2019 Innovation Awards winners, including two Best of Innovations accolades. This prestigious program honors devices and services that display outstanding design and engineering in cutting-edge technology.

The awards highlight Samsung’s heritage of achievements in developing groundbreaking innovations that propel the industry forward. This year, Samsung’s award-winning honorees span a range of categories including Visual Display, Fitness, Sports and Biotech, Wireless Handset Accessories, Smart Home, Virtual and Augmented Reality, Computer Hardware, Components and Peripherals, In-Vehicle Audio/Video and Sustainability and Eco-Design.

“We’ve made significant investments in the areas of 5G, IoT and AI over the past year and it’s an honor to be recognized for our steadfast pursuit to helping consumers and the industry do what couldn’t be done before,” said Tim Baxter, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics North America. “I am so proud of the team’s creativity, drive and innovative approach to bring best in class solutions to market.”

The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, the owner and organizer of CES. Many of Samsung’s industry recognized products will be on display at CES 2019, which takes place January 8-11, 2019, in the Samsung booths (#15006) located in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.Others will be displayed at the CES 2019 Innovation Awards Showcase, Venetian Resort Hotel, Level 2, Venetian Ballroom E/F.

Following are details on a selection of Samsung’s award-winning products:

Samsung Galaxy Note9 - TheGalaxy Note series has long been recognized for launching Samsung’s latest groundbreaking innovations. The super powerful Galaxy Note9 builds on this legacy with a premium smartphone that delivers all day performance. With a powerful, all-day battery, a new S Pen that features Bluetooth Low-Energy connectivity, Samsung’s most intelligent camera yet, and up to a terabyte of storage, the Galaxy Note9 is the phone powerful enough to keep up with your busy life.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 - A 2-in-1 Android tablet designed for people who want to do more on the go, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 helps you work smarter by keeping you operating at the highest levels. With Samsung DeX, longer-lasting battery, refined S Pen, four speakers tuned by AKG, this new tablet makes for easier productivity and more immersive entertainment – anytime, anywhere.

Samsung Galaxy Watch - A premium, powerful smartwatch for those who want to do it all — and look good while doing it. Its long-lasting battery and LTE connectivity gives consumers a true standalone experience. With Samsung’s signature rotating bezel and more robust lineup of style options you get a smartwatch that looks like a traditional timepiece and is intuitive to use. With over 39 tracked exercises and activities and new sleep and stress management features, the powerful smartwatch keeps consumers focused on their health and wellness goals.

Wireless Charger Duo - A combination of the Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand and the Wireless Charging Pad, the fast-charging two-in-one allows users to quickly charge their phone alongside another Qi-compatible phone or wearable simultaneously. The charger eliminates the need to fumble with cables each time you need to top up your devices’ batteries, while its built-in stand offers easy access to your phone’s screen.

Samsung DeX – Samsung DeX gives users a PC-like experience directly from their flagship Samsung Galaxy mobile device. It can be done by simply connecting a a mobile device to an external monitor, or changing a setting on Galaxy TabS4. DeX enables users to use their phone or tablet as a touch padboard or touch keypad. DeX also offers “dual mode,” so they can continue to use the phone or tablet while working on the external monitor—whether it’s participating in a video chat or drawing and taking notes. Note9 users can also use their SPen to advance slides while in DeX mode on a larger screen.

SmartThings Tracker - A small, lightweight GPS tracking device connected through an LTE-M network that helps people quickly and more accurately keep track of what matters most. Whether it’s a gym bag lost at school or a pet that might have wandered too far from home, items can be easily tracked in real time through Samsung’s Android and iOS compatible SmartThings app. Family members can also use SmartThings Tracker to stay connected by sending a location notification to the SmartThings app that alerts the rest of the family of their whereabouts. And, since it is SmartThings-enabled, the SmartThings Tracker can be used as an arrival sensor, triggering automations like a connected porch light turning on when the device is within range.

HMD Odyssey + - This Windows mixed reality headset captivates users in the stunningly crisp detail that offers comfort, so that they can stay immersed in their favorite games and content. In addition to its Super AMOLED displays, the HMD Odyssey+ features new display technology called the Anti-Screen Door Effect (anti-SDE), so gamers no longer have to worry about dizziness and distorted views. The premium design of the HMD Odyssey+ is perfectly complemented by rich and dynamic audio of AKG technology, including 360° spatial sound, as well as 110° field of view – all of which that delivers a more fluid and real-life user experience.

Samsung Galaxy A6 - For those who want to get more out of a more affordable smartphone, the Galaxy A6 features an immersive screen, powerful camera and a new level of convenience.Witha Super AMOLED Infinity Display that brings your content to life with bright, rich colors and support for expandable storage up to 400GB, the Galaxy A6 offers plenty of room for videos, music and files. With 16MP front and rear cameras, users can capture stunning photos and selfies, and the F1.7 aperture on the rear camera helps keep pictures bright and clear in low-light settings.

Samsung 256GB 3DS DDR4 RDIMM - The industry's fastest DDR4 and highest density memory module for next-generation enterprise server platforms is enabled with the finest high-density, high-performance consumer infrastructure solutions along, with extremely low-power consumption (15 watts at 1.2V).

Samsung 512GB Universal Flash Storage - The industry’s first 512-gigabyte embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS), for automotive A/V systems and next-gen flagship mobile devices, using Samsung’s new 64-layer 512-gigabit V-NAND chips. The 512GB eUFS package will transfer a 5GB-equivalent full HD video clip to an SSD in about six seconds, over 8X faster than a typical microSD card.

Samsung 3.84TB NVMe Z-SSD - The SZ1733 offers a new level of storage for supercomputing targeted for AI analysis, big data and IoT applications, using Samsung’s new Z-NAND chips that provide 10 times higher cell read performance than 3-bit V-NAND chips.

Samsung LM302S - The most user-oriented next generation lighting platform available to date is designed to improve work efficiency by achieving a healthier circadian rhythm (sleep/wake cycles) throughout the day, by promoting daytime-to-evening continuity and healthy sleep. Samsung’s human-centric LED solution can improve a person’s concentration level by as much as 10% for greater work efficiency. Furthermore, it also can help people to sleep better at night due to the melatonin hormone having been suppressed by the LM302S during the daytime.

Samsung SSM-U Series – A new type of smart module featuring a series of tiny radar-based sensors with higher detecting sensitivity than conventional sensors, and invisible transmission for greater design flexibility in smart residential lighting. The SSM-U series can detect subtle movements and transmit the signal to other components to control lighting at the right time.