Savor the Flavors at Rixos Bab Al Bahr

Main restaurant Seven Heights

Follow > Disable alert for Ras Al Khaimah Follow >

Rixos Bab Al Bahr the majestic lifestyle resort in Ras Al Khaimah is the perfect place to escape from the urban monotony and experience luxurious facilities, amenities and bespoke services.

The resorts finest culinary team provides a 24-hour gourmet experience in authentic buffet restaurants where guests will be spoiled for choices. The hotels signature all-day dining restaurant Seven heights offers invigorating flavors of Turkish dishes and an array of world cuisines. Lalezar restaurant offers exotic middle eastern fare inspired from Ottoman Turkish culinary tradition, including hot and cold mezzes, succulent grilled meats, kebabs and koftas.

The luxurious hotel provides five world class a la carte restaurants, which includes, BBQ restaurant, Fish Bone, Meat Point, Aja, and LÓlive. For a casual outdoor lunch or dinner BBQ offers the perfect al fresco atmosphere with exceptional dishes including chicken, steaks, burgers, sausages and ribs in addition to traditional salads and desserts. Fish Bone will take diners on a gastronomical journey under the sea with a wide choice of fish and seafood cooked perfectly by their expert chefs.

Patrons can indulge in pure South American flavors at Meat Point and enjoy barbecued meats grilled to perfection. Aja restaurant provides a lively oriental ambiance with various Asian cuisines, Chinese, Japanese and Thai where guests can have a memorable experience. LÓlivo features home-style rustic Italian dishes with a wide selection of appetizers, pizzas and pastas with a robust of flavors.

For more information, contact +971 7 202 0000, reservation.rak@rixos.com or visit babalbahr.rixos.com