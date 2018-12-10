SCTDA Unveils Latest Edition of Grand Prix of Sharjah Championships

During the event

A display of intense energy is set to amaze water sports fans this December as powerboats racing along Sharjah’s Khalid Lagoon are set for a comeback in one of the region’s most anticipated water sports events, the Sharjah World Championship Week, which will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah. Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), in partnership with Sharjah International Marine Sports Club announced today (Monday, December 10, 2018) the details of the event during a press conference at Hilton Sharjah.

Two championship water sports competitions form part of the Grand Prix of Sharjah, which include the U.I.M. F1H2O World Championship 2018 and the UIM-ABP Aquabike Class Pro Circuit World Championship and will be the main highlights of the Sharjah World Championship Week 2018. The competitions will simultaneously take place from December 11 to 15, 2018.

H.E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said: “Sports tourism is a key focus of Sharjah’s drive towards attracting 10 million tourists in line with the Sharjah Tourism Vision 2021. As a city which offers every member of the family an activity to enjoy, we are confident that this edition will be popular, successful and well attended once again by water sports fans, especially among the youth and the travel-driven millennials who love the challenge and exciting, competitive nature of water sports.”

Up to 10 Formula 1 Powerboat Racers and 60 Aquabike racers from over 32 countries excel in showcasing their strengths navigating the tunnel-hull catamarans over the water. The sleek yet powerful lightweight catamarans speed across Sharjah’s shoreline leaving its audience amazed by the display.

Nicolo di San Germano, Promoter, UIM F1 PowerBoat & Aquabike World Championship, emphasized: “The Grand Prix of Sharjah has become a leading water sports arena in the region and we highly appreciate the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority for placing these events at the forefront of Sharjah Tourism while promoting a highly engaging sports activity for the youth and activity-driven individuals. Our brand of powerboat racing has been successfully taking place for the past 34 years and we are confident that the 2018 races will pump up the excitement throughout the emirate.”

Key partners of the events include the Department of Seaports & Customs, Sharjah Police Headquarters, Sharjah Electricity & Water, Sharjah City Municipality; Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority; Sharjah Civil Defence; and Sahara Centre. Other sponsors include Al Zahra Hospital as Medical Sponsor; Sharjah Media Corporation as Media Sponsor; Sharjah International Marine Sports Club as Strategic Partner; Hilton Sharjah, Royal Tulip the Act Hotel, Golden Tulip and Copthorne Hotel as Hospitality Partners.