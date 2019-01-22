Sharjah Airport Concludes Participation in Matka 2019

During the event

For the first time, Sharjah Airport (SA) participated in Matka Nordic Travel Fair, which was held in Helsinki, Finland from January 18th to 20th.

The Airport participated in Matka 2019, the largest travel fair in Northern Europe, under Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA). SA showcased the latest developments, services and facilities that it provides to passengers and airlines, as well as air freight opportunities. Sharjah Airport also promoted the comprehensive tourism services provided by Sharjah Airport Travel and Tourism Agency (SATA).

Sharjah Airport is continuously promoting and strengthening its commercial relations with major international companies by exchanging experiences at important international exhibitions.

Matka Nordic Travel Fair is the ideal platform to meet with travel and tourism experts. Representatives from international airports and travel and tourism companies attend the Fair, which offers the opportunity to exchange experiences and learn about best practices and the latest trends and developments in the worldwide travel industry.