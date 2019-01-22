Sharjah Airport Concludes Participation in Matka 2019

Easily accessible to seaports on the Indian Ocean (Port Khor Fakkan) and the Arabian Gulf (Port Khalid), Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF-Zone) is built adjacent to the Sharjah International Airport. With features as unique as these, it is little wonder that SAIF-Zone has registered phenomenal growth since its inception in 1995. Today, there are over 4,100 companies operating out of it.
Dedicated to quality and excellence, SAIF-Zone is the symbol of efficient operations, and the better alternative for business ventures in the UAE and beyond.Less...