Sharjah Media City Will Participate in UAE Innovation Month

Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City

Sharjah Media City (Shams) will participate in UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah on February 8th to 14th. Shams has organised a workshop on Intellectual Property Rights and two competitions for students at schools and universities. Three experts in the field will participate in the workshop, and the competition winners will receive cash prizes for presenting innovative ideas for various business sectors in both Arabic and English.

Speaking on the occasion, HE Dr Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams), said: “UAE Innovation Month reflects the UAE’s approach to promoting a culture of innovation, its efforts to encourage all members of the community to come up with innovative ideas and its commitment to readying a generation of innovators who will make a positive difference. These efforts will contribute significantly to building a knowledge community that is able to keep pace with changes, confront challenges and secure a better future while maintaining the country’s global status.”

“Shams is keen to participate in UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah, which is in line with the UAE’s leadership’s directives and inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. Shams was launched to act as a catalyst by encouraging media and other creative industries to grow and thrive. A free zone dedicated to media and to investments in innovative concepts and visions.” His Excellency added.

He clarified that Shams aims to be a world-class hub for media and creativity in the region, by making creative entrepreneurship accessible and fostering a vibrant and connected ecosystem where innovators can live, learn and co-create.

Shams nurtures talent working in the media and creative industries and seeks to be a regional leader in education and training in addition to supporting and developing high quality, creative media content. The free zone provides a creative-friendly environment in a sustainable and attractive location with reasonably-priced world class infrastructure to SMEs and entrepreneurs in media and creative industries. Shams, which helps to boost Sharjah’s reputation by promoting local content regionally and globally, offers 24/7 integrated services using smart systems.

Shams relies on the latest work concepts that emphasise speed, performance and cooperation. More than just a free zone, it is an integrated city that attracts talented media professionals, media and media-related companies and organisations in the interests of excellence, success, creativity and innovation. Shams targets media and investment communities around the world, offering prospective investors facilities, services, logistics and attractive regulations.