Shell Oman Awards Solar Deals to Omani SME

Shell has been active in the Sultanate of Oman since 1958. Shell business activities in Oman are fuel and lubricants marketing. The main offices in Oman are based in Muscat – Mina Al Fahal.
Shell core values of honesty, integrity and respect for people form the basis of the Shell General Business Principles.
Initially established in 1958, Shell Marketing (Oman) Ltd became a public limited company in 1997 and was renamed Shell Oman Marketing Company SAOG. This was a unique step in Shell's history in the Middle East and today ownership of the company is shared between Shell, with 49%, and private investors, many of whom are members of the Omani public.
Contact Information:
Shell Oman
Mina Al-Fahal,
P.O Box: 38, PC: 116
Oman
