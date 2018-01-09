Siemens to Show Digitalization Driving Sustainability at WFES

Siemens brings digital future experience to WFES LOW

At the 11th edition of the World Future Energy Summit (WFES), Siemens will demonstrate how its portfolio can support Middle East countries’ digital transformation to achieve sustainability across various areas, including power generation, mobility and building infrastructure. At the company’s booth, visitors will find examples of how digitalization supports efficient building and sustainable water management. They will see how digitalization can ensure power grid stability, secure the energy landscape and support smart mobility solutions.

To discuss key topics that touch on the long-term sustainability of the region’s energy sector, a number of senior executives from the company will take part in panel sessions. Among them is Cedrik Neike, member of the managing board of Siemens AG, joining a panel on January 15th from 14:45 to 16:30, as part of the High Level Panels segment. Titled ‘Easternization: A global mega-trend driving the energy transformation discussion’, the panel will zoom in on the topic of ‘Belt Road Initiative’ and the enormous opportunities it stands to create.

“At Siemens, we are committed to turning our global operations carbon-neutral by 2030, because we believe companies play a pioneering role in the fight against climate change,” said Dietmar Siersdorfer, CEO of Siemens in the Middle East and UAE. “While we strive to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint, we are also supporting our customers in the region to reduce emissions and energy consumption through efficient technologies and digitalization across industries and various city infrastructure. At WFES, we will be showcasing the latest innovations for the digital transformation and discussing ways of co-creating the future with our customers.”

Through interactive technologies, visitors will have the chance to experience Siemens’ digital solutions, aimed at empowering energy industries to achieve efficiency, productivity and reliability gains. The company will demonstrate its digital capabilities through the microgrid table and a 360-degree view of its Siestorage solution for energy storage. Through augmented reality device HoloLens, visitors will also be able to look inside a steam turbine in the virtual world. The microgrid table enables visitors to digitally model an energy system that integrates power generated from renewables and traditional sources of energy without sacrificing grid stability. Maintaining stability is increasingly important in today’s energy mix, which features a growing share of renewables and where it is often necessary to compensate for fluctuations in power supply.

From its Building Technologies division, Siemens will showcase Desigo™ and Navigator. Desigo™ is the only system in the world for the efficient control, regulation, and optimization of a single system or several systems in a building. Navigator enables customers to customize a suite of applications to monitor building system performance, energy demand and energy supply more effectively and efficiently. A model of a wind turbine from Siemens Gamesa, a leader in the renewable energy industry, and a 3D-printed gas insulated switchgear will also be on display at the stand.

The annual conference will also see other Siemens executives participating in panel discussions around different topics. Dr. Stefan Niessen, Head of Technology Field Energy Systems, Siemens AG, will focus on energy transformation and recent developments related to new value streams such as hydrogen, synthetic fuel and ammonia, generated from renewable energy. Klaus Theml, Head of Intelligent Traffic Solutions at Siemens in the UAE, will discuss the topic of increasing safety and cutting emissions on our streets using the new car-2-x technology bundle.