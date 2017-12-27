Six Nissan Sales Executives Awarded N-Spec Certification This Year

During the event

Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al-Babtain Company (AABC), the sole authorized dealer of Nissan vehicles in the State of Kuwait, is proud to announce that six of its Nissan sales executives were awarded with the N-SPEC (Nissan Sales Program for Executives Certification) certification this year and have now been integrated into Nissan’s exclusive certified global sales team.

The ceremony was attended by several senior management staff including, Mr. Laurent Pernet, General Manager Automotive at Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al-Babtain Company. Also present was Ms. Fatima Zenagui, Deputy General Manager of Nissan Gulf (NGF). Mohamed Fathy, Hussien Bahlevan, Wissam Farag, Mohamed Samir, Rami Othman and Rabie Shibli were commended for successfully completing their certification program courses and passing the assessment conducted by NGF.

Mr. Pernet expressed his pride in the certified salesmen and added “In today’s competitive market, customer service has become more important than ever. At Al Babtain, our aim is to surpass the expectations of our customers and that is why we constantly invest in our employees to meet customer expectations”.

The Nissan N-SPEC certification is a globally recognized certification course for sales executives, based on the Nissan global sales training templates to upgrade the knowledge and skills of the sales executives and thereby increasing customer satisfaction.

Al Babtain Group continues to invest in its employees and their strategic growth through comprehensive training and development exercises. Utilizing the highly developed staff L&D center, the company is poised to introduce advanced skills building coaching sessions to further build its team’s performance.