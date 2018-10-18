Smart Dubai, du and Community Development Authority Sign Agreement to Deliver Dubai Pulse Solutions

The CDA’s team needed to develop a Multi-tile dashboard to facilitate quick decision-making.

du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has announced it will partner with the Community Development Authority (CDA) to assist in the creation of Multi-tile dashboards to provide slick, quick and accurate insights for the CDA’s business activities.

The CDA’s team needed to develop a Multi-tile dashboard to facilitate quick decision-making. One of the main concerns for the CDA was to have precise and relevant information published via dashboards to assist in important business functions.

Ahmed Abdul Karim Julfar, Director General, CDA: “Investing resources to build effective partnerships is at the core of the CDA’s mission to develop social services aligned with the Dubai Government’s goals of attaining sustainable development and a cohesive, happy society. By implementing the Dubai Pulse dashboard solutions, the CDA’s ability to enhance community engagement will improve immensely.”

Osman Sultan, CEO, EITC said: “We are delighted to collaborate with the CDA for the implementation of an efficient, seamless, safe and impactful Smart City experience. The Dubai Pulse dashboard solutions we have provided are world-class and will be more than sufficient in delivering key metrics and insights for consideration toward the CDA’s key business functions. Our next-level knowhow and collaboration has combined to augment the efficiencies such data manipulation can provide.”

Seeking to address their dashboard requirements with the utmost care and priority, the CDA approached du and Dubai Pulse’s solution team who determined that the Dubai Pulse Business Intelligence Platform would best-serve the CDA’s digital requirements for a better UAE community.

A dedicated instance of Dubai Pulse BI platform was carved out of the existing one and was hosted in the high performance IaaS cube dedicated to the CDA. This ensured a low cost and high performing platform for BI activities within Dubai Pulse’s highly-secure environment.

Through its Smart Dubai strategic partnership, du is able to offer bespoke data solutions to key industries across the UAE, from government to finance to healthcare, in order to grow data possibilities every day.