Sohar International Is Gold Sponsor of Oman Open Golf Tournament 2019

Building on its commitment to promote positive socioeconomic change and contribute to the national drive towards economic diversification, Sohar International is sponsoring the 2019 Oman Open Golf Tournament as Gold Sponsor, organized by the Oman Open Tournament Committee and the Oman Golf Committee.

The 2019 Oman Open was recently announced during a press conference held at the Kempinski Hotel Muscat under the Auspices of H.E Mohammed bin Hamad Al Rumhy, Minister of Oil & Gas.

Sohar International registered its support as a gold sponsor in response to Oman’s actively thriving sports tourism sectors and the government drive to achieve optimal economic diversification. Commenting on the bank’s sponsorship, Mr Ahmed Al Musalmi, CEO of Sohar International said, “With our new rejuvenated brand as a world-class Omani company that aims to help people and communities ‘win’, Sohar International is at the forefront of initiatives that are in line with the national agenda. The 2019 Oman Open Golf Tournament offers an opportunity for us to reinforce Oman’s standing as a global destination for tourism in general and sports tourism in specific. We know economic diversification is the government’s top priority, with tourism being one of the most attractive and promising sectors, therefore we are proud to be part of this event and help deliver its maximum potential to Oman.”

The Oman Open Golf Tournament will tee off on February 28th and continue till March 3rd at the spectacular Greg Norman designed Al Mouj Golf Course and will see champion Joost Luiten from The Netherlands defend the title he won last year. The inaugural tournament held last year was part of the European Tour and included 47 tournaments played across 26 different nations.

Commending Sohar International sponsorship, Mr Mundhir Salim Al Barwani, Chairman of Oman Golf Committee said, “We are very excited to have Sohar International as one of the sponsors of this prestigious tournament. We thank them for their valuable support and look forward to work together in promoting golf as a sport and promote the opportunities that the country can offer to investors.”

Promoted by the Oman Golf Committee and Golf Oman, the economic impact of Oman Open Golf Championship 2019 is estimated to be USD$26 million with a global television reach of 200 million as golf fans around the world are treated to stunning visuals of one of Oman’s famous tourism attractions.

Sohar International’s sponsorship of this prestigious event is at the core of its brand promise to bring the world’s best to the Sultanate. The bank has been actively supporting initiatives that strengthen the position of Oman on the world map and highlight the country’s various assets through sponsorships, public representation and financial support.

