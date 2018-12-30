Sohar International Honored as Official Sponsor of Oman Forum Media Awards 2018

Recognizing the Bank

Sohar International was recently awarded for its support of Oman Forum Media Award’s inaugural event, which it pursued in-line with the company’s ongoing commitment to support talented youth from local communities, brought together in a celebration of Oman’s heritage through the production of creative videos at touristic, historical, and archaeological landmarks.

Awarding winners and outstanding participants, the closing ceremony was held at the Sundus Rotana Hotel in Muscat. Joining participants of the contest, the event was attended by officials, dignitaries, and representatives of the public and private sectors.

Mr Khalil Al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer represented the company and delivered a speech highlighting the significance of supporting initiatives focused on youth as an integral part of the national agenda. The organizers of the contest presented the Sohar International with a token of appreciation in recognition of its sponsorship.

Commenting on the sponsorship and the recent award, Mr Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Sohar International, said, “Oman’s youth hold the future of our country and we at Sohar International recognize this fact and translate it into reality on a continuous basis.

We make sure that we are there for them to grow, realize their full potential and be winners in their own ways in various occasions, be it through sponsorships of sports or cultural activities such the Sablat Oman first-of-its-kind initiative, or through support of association that cater to youth communities across the country.

Our values related to youth development go hand in hand with the national agenda and we are proud to continue our contributions to Oman’s socio economic growth. I take this opportunity to salute the organizers and congratulate the winners for their efforts, and hope to see them progress in the years to come”.

With over 1,000 youth participating, the competition comprised one of Oman’s largest creative competitions to-date. The final stage of judging saw talented videographers from across the nation whittled down to just three, from which Ahmed Salim Al Busaidi was named the winner, with Ahmed Homoud Al Toqi coming in with second place, and Abdul Nasser Abdullah Al Mamari in third.

Thanking Sohar International for its support, Mr Abdullah Issa Abdullah, Deputy Manager of Sablat Oman, said, “The company’s support for the award is exemplary of how modern enterprises can help to build the capacity of youth in Oman.

We are inspired by how the bank is focused on the next generation of local talent and helps to provide them with opportunities that nurture their skills and contribute to Oman’s overall progress”.

The company’s support of Oman Forum Media Award is part of many initiates directed towards youth development, as has been seen at a diverse range of local events, featuring concept driven contests, sporting competitions, and other cultural activities with an additional focus on promoting Oman’s heritage. Earlier this year, the company launched a unique one-year internship programme called ‘Tomohi’, with the aim of developing the professional skills of Omani college and university graduates to boost their employability.