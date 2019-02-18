Sohar International Reveals Winners of the First Monthly Draws of the Sohar | Prize Scheme for 2019

Conducting the Draws.

Sohar International recently revealed the 1st Monthly Draws’ winners under its Sohar |Prize Scheme for 2019. Launched under the theme ‘Now That’s Winning’, the scheme saw 24 lucky customers walk away with a grand total of OMR 107,000 in cash prizes. The 1st Monthly Draws were held in Barka under the auspices of H.E. Dr. Hamad Said Al Oufi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries for Fisheries, in the presence of the bank’s senior management team led by Mr Khalil Al Hediafi, Chief Retail Banking along with customers from Willayat Barka and neighbouring Willayats.

The event started with a welcome note by Mr Khalil Al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking highlighting the new Sohar | Prize Scheme and its role in promoting the culture of savings with the objective of securing a better future for individuals and their families. Mr Khalil also touched upon the bank’s customer-centric approach in designing its products and services to meet the requirements of its customers. Guests attending the event were treated to a line-up of entertainment offerings including Oman folklore music, local poetry reciting and special guest raffle draws, which was followed by the scheme’s monthly draws for a total of OMR 100,000. The event came to a close with a token of appreciation presented to H.E. Dr. Hamad Said Al Oufi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries for Fisheries by Mr Khalil Al Hedaifi, followed by a group photo with the Guest of Honour and the attending members of Sohar International’s management team.

Congratulating the winners in the first monthly draws, Mr Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Sohar International reiterated the bank’s commitment to help customers, and the society, realize their ambitions and become winners. He said “Over the past few weeks, and since the launch of the new Sohar I Prize Scheme in January 2019, we have rewarded over 50 customers with over OMR 65,000 in cash prizes. Looking at how these rewards are changing the life our winners, I encourage more people to join our Prize Scheme and seize their chances of winning. With the aim of spreading more joy to more people across Oman, we conducted our first monthly draws in Barka, and we will make sure that our remaining weekly, monthly and quarterly draws for 2019 are conducted in different locations in the Sultanate, which further gives us a chance to meet with our customers and listen to their needs.”

The First Monthly Draws identified Mr I. N. M from Nizwa Branch, and Ms Y. M. H. (Minor Account) from MBD Branch as winners in the General Segment bagging OMR 25,000 each whereas Mr Khalaf Al Humaidy from Quriyat Branch and Mr M. A. S. from Avenues Mall Branch won OMR 25,000 each in the Wealth Management segment.

Furthermore, in the Youth Segment (rewarding customers aged between 18 and 25 years old) Mr N. K. M. from Avenues Mall Branch, Mr Hassan Al Ajmi from Sohar branch, Ms S. A. A. from Al Azaiba branch, Mr Nasar Al Rawas from Salalah branch, Mr Abdullah Al Yaqoobi from Al Mabella branch, Mr Marzouq Al Shehhi from Shinas branch, Mr Hamed Al Mamari from Saham branch, Mr Waleed Al Naamani from Sinaw branch, Mr Ahmed Al Balushi from Shinas branch, Ms F. S. M. from MBD branch, won a total of OMR 2,000 equally split between them.

As for the Salary Transfer Segment, Mr A. M. A. from Privilege Banking branch, Mr Islam Ibrahim from Avenues Mall branch, Mr Ahmed Al Mukhaini from Avenues Mall branch, Mr Said Tabook from Salalah branch, Mr Midhun Krishna from Salalah branch, Ms Glenda Hermosa from Al Khoudh branch, Ms S. A. from Al Wattaya branch, Mr Saad Al Junaibi from Al Qurum branch, Ms S. A. A. from Al Wattaya branch, Ms Zainab Al Balushi from Seeb branch, each won OMR 500.

To be eligible in the monthly draws, customers from the General, Youth and Salary Transfer segments need to maintain a minimum monthly average balance of OMR 100 while Wealth Management customers will need to maintain an average monthly balance of OMR 40,000.

Offering customers more chances to win, Sohar | Prize Scheme 2019 will host the Quarterly Draws in March and September, giving away OMR 200,000 in total equally split between two customers in the General segment and two customers from the Wealth Management segment. The biggest prize of the year will be in the 2019 Year-End grand draws, giving away a total of OMR 400,000 distributed equally between four customers; two from the general segment and two from the wealth management segment.

Additionally, Sohar | Prize Scheme for the year 2019 introduced two other new draws to celebrate special occasions, namely the Omani Women’s Day with OMR 10,000 equally split between ten winners, and the 49th National Day with OMR 49,000 to be won by 49 customers.

All Sohar I Prize Scheme 2019 accounts will have four chances for every minimum average balance maintained in their accounts, while Minor accounts will enjoy double these chances. The Sohar I Prize Scheme 2019 is not exclusive for accounts in Omani Riyal only; saving accounts that are maintained in AED, GBP and USD are also eligible to participate in the Sohar | Prize Scheme 2019. For those seeking to save without participating in the prize draws, they can instead choose interest bearing accounts.

For general information on Sohar International, please visit www.Soharinternational.com or call 24730000. You can also follow the bank on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.