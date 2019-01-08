Sohar International Supports Al Noor Association for the Blind in Al Dakhiliya

During the event

Empowering the blind and visually impaired community through technology, Sohar International has reiterated support for Al Noor Association for the Blind under its CSR programme Sohar Al Attaa, facilitating training sessions for 15 benefactors on a state-of-the-art Polaris ‘Braille Sense’ device in Nizwa.

The device comprises an innovative collaboration of braille and mainstream technologies to deliver an intuitive and accessible means of ensuring greater productivity for blind people during the course of their daily lives. Documentation, media, Internet access, speech dictation, and other seamless functionality with smart devices and other common outputs make this tool advantageous in the way of work, leisure, communication, and learning. A donation cheque was handed to Mr Sultan Ahmed Abdullah al Sabahi -Chairman of Al Noor Association for the blind - Dakhiliya at the organization’s office in Nizwa by Mr Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Sohar International.

Commenting on the bank’s contribution, Mr Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Sohar International, said, “Empowering valued segments of society towards a better quality of life is an on-going commitment. Our contributions have always been designed to generate sustainable outcomes by targeting initiatives focused on better education, employability, and socio-economic welfare. Supporting the growth of the blind community in Oman delivers sustainable value in support of the national drive towards a knowledge-based society”.

Prior to its support of the association in A’Dakhiliyah, Sohar International’s collaboration with Al Noor Association for the Blind as formerly Sohar International has observed multiple donations including the provision of a braille printer and the purchase of smart mobile devices with built-in applications that improve the communicability and mobility of users.

Mr Ibrahim Hamdoon Hamed Al Harthi, Chairman of Al Noor Association for the Blind, commented, “We thank Sohar International for its support for this valuable training initiative. By facilitating tuition for our members, the bank has enabled them to raise their capabilities, which quite literally bring a whole host of opportunities to everyday life for the blind and visually impaired. The organization’s success in supporting the blind and visually impaired is the result of such contributions and support.”

The bank’s recent support for Al Noor Association for the Blind builds upon a relationship of care that was established almost 10 years ago. Sohar International’s comprehensive social outreach programme ‘Sohar Al Atta’ collaborates with many local entities in a similar manner, with initiatives directed towards a broad range of causes; including support for childcare centres, as well as organisations devoted to disability and other philanthropic missions. Sohar Al Atta support has benefitted 31 organisations to-date, working to ensure that its contributions are carefully planned in order to reach the maximum number of people possible as it inspires meaningful change.

Al Noor Association for the Blind was registered with the Ministry of Social Development in 1997. The organisation represents the interests of Oman’s visually impaired citizens with a focus on enhancing their economic participation, welfare, health, and placement as professionals, in addition to their comprehension of braille. The association prepares and implements plans and programmes that improve the quality of life for visually impaired peoples through educational courses on culture, science, sports and economics, as well as facilitating communication between the blind on an international scale.

