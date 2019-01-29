Sohar International Supports the Oman Vision 2040 National Conference

Sohar International.

Follow > Disable alert for Oman Vision 2040 Disable alert for Sohar International Follow >

Sohar International recently joined a nation-wide forward looking initiative by being a sponsor to the Oman Vision 2040 National Conference, reiterating its active role in supporting Oman’s socio-economic development. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture and Chairman of Oman Vision 2040, the two-day event was hosted at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Over the two days, the conference hosted more than 3000 participants including decision makers and experts from both the public and private sector within and outside the Sultanate, representatives of community associations, young entrepreneurs, public figures and the public in general. It served as a platform to exchange ideas and discuss the roles of the public and private sectors along with the community, best international practises and international cooperation to support the realization of the Vision 2040. Furthermore, the conference publicizes and highlights the efforts made towards preparing the Vision 2040 with clarity.

Mr Ahmed Al Musalmi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International elaborated that Sohar International’s support and involvement forms an integral part of the Bank’s agenda to evolve as a partner to the government in shaping the economic development for a prosperous future of the Sultanate. He noted, “By involving all stakeholders and giving focus on private sector role and youth empowerment, the Vision 2040 National Conference is a catalyst in bringing positive change to our economy with creativity and innovation. Growth and prosperity of Oman stands at the core of our new vision for the next five years and beyond, and we feel proud that our vision is playing in sync with what the government is building for Oman.”

Key features of the Vision 2040 National Conference included methodologies and mechanisms for managing change with economic integration. The conference agenda also included panel discussions and dialogue sessions with international case studies on the roles of society, the youth and the government sector in meeting vision realization.

Sohar International has been at the forefront of initiatives that drive business and unlock potential for sustainable development. The bank invests in projects that have had a long-lasting and sustainable impact across the widest range of activities including healthcare, education, social infrastructure, culture and heritage, sport, road safety, women’s initiatives, human resources, investing in people and the environment to ensure maximum impact and sustainable benefits.

For general information on Sohar International, please visit www.soharinternational.com or call 24730000. You can also follow the Bank on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.