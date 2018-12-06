Sohar Islamic Extends Support to Omani Bahjah Orphan Society

Sohar Islamic delivered a donation covering the cost of workshops intended to help women in Salalah learn how to start and market home-based businesses.

Sohar Islamic- Bank Sohar’s Islamic Banking window, recently extended its relationship with the Omani Bahjah Orphan Society in Salalah, empowering widows with training on how to generate sustainable income for the family. In its fifth engagement with the Organisation, Sohar Islamic delivered a donation covering the cost of workshops intended to help women in Salalah learn how to start and market home-based businesses.

During his visit to Sohar Islamic’s Al Saada Branch in Salalah, Mr. Salim Khamis Al Maskari, DGM and Head of Sohar Islamic handed over the support cheque to Ms Ibtihaaj Salim Abdul Rab Al Yaafi, Chairperson of the Omani Bahjah Orphan Society, in the presence of Mr. Fahad Akbar Al Zadjali, Head of Retail Banking at Sohar Islamic and Mr Ahmed Salim Jaboob, Chief Branch Manager of Saada branch.

Commenting on the Sohar Islamic’s ongoing support for the organisation, Mr. Salim Khamis Al Maskari, DGM and Head of Sohar Islamic said, “Empowering people towards a more sustainable future is our mission as inspired by the values our great nation was built upon by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. Orphans and widows comprise a significant segment of society thus it’s necessary for organisations to collaborate and support their emergence as sustainable, self-sufficient, and valued members of local communities that can in turn support others. Our knowledge-based investments do not end with the people that we engage with in such workshops, but have the potential for transmission throughout the social networks of our beneficiaries, and this is something that we encourage. Our work with the Omani Bahjah Orphan Society is a fine example of successful social investments made by Sohar Islamic”.

Sohar Islamic’s CSR initiatives highlight its commitment to adding value and actively contributing to valued segments of the society. Ms Ibtihaaj Salim Abdul Rab Al Yaafi, Chairperson of the Omani Bahjah Orphan Society, commented, “We thank Sohar Islamic for its contribution and praise its commitment to segments of society that often go un-discussed or overlooked. There is a variety of ways in which people and organisations can contribute to the safeguarding, health, sustainability, and progress of orphans, including the sponsorship of programmes, cash and e-donations via our official website”.

The Omani Bahjah Orphan Society was established in 2014 with a team of volunteers working to support families that adopted orphans through an increase in food supplies and housing development. The organisation provides activities aimed at raising awareness and education on the realities of orphaned children in Oman, as well as tending to their psychological, education, and healthcare as required by many. It is coordinating with government entities to support its mission and further extend its growing branch network.

For more information on Sohar Islamic interested parties can visit branches located in Muscat (Al Khoudh, Al Ghubra, Al Maabelah), Sohar (Al Waqaibah), Nizwa (Firq), Barka and Salalah (Saada). Alternatively customers can call 24730000 or visit www.soharislamic.net.