Sophos Signs Ingram Micro As Distributor in the Middle East

Marc Kassis, Ingram Micro Cyber Security Director with Amar Mehta, Business Head Middle East, Sophos.

Sophos, a global leader in network and endpoint security, today announced it has signed Ingram Micro Inc., one of the largest distributors in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) region, as its newest distributor for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Iraq and Yemen. The agreement will see Ingram Micro distribute and promote next-generation cyber threat protection from Sophos for networks and endpoints, including web, email, server and mobile security through its wide network of resellers across the region.

“Cybersecurity has never been more important for organizations in the Middle East, and the growing demand for our solutions reflects this. Signing up Ingram Micro is a part of a focused channel expansion strategy for the region to deliver advanced and highly-effective cybersecurity solutions that are only available through our channel partners,” said Harish Chib, vice president, Sophos Middle East & Africa. “Ingram Micro's geographical coverage, extensive customer base and its value-added services have established it as the largest and fastest growing Value Added Distributor in the region. Ingram is the perfect distribution relationship for our robust pipeline of exciting new products and technology, especially in our strategic pillars of next-generation endpoint, next-generation firewall, and the Sophos Central cloud-based management platform which enables synchronized security protection.”

Sophos sells exclusively through a global network of partners. Currently there are more than 3,000 transacting resellers in the MEA region and more than 39,000 resellers worldwide. Delivering strong channel enablement programs to support partner success and growth is critical; Sophos offers partners sales training and certification, co-branded marketing assets, 24/7 support and in-depth Sophos Central dashboard training to help build the skills and expertise of its partners.

The specialized partner dashboard within the Sophos Central cloud-based management platform allows partners and managed service providers (MSPs) to manage and configure product settings, distribute licenses and have real-time perspective on their customer activity. The Sophos Central dashboard also provides partners with up-to-the-minute threat and product updates, allowing them to deliver faster, more effective protection to customers.

Commenting on the relationship, Marc Kassis, Ingram Micro Cyber Security Director, said, “Ingram Micro strongly believes in empowering organizations with best-in-class cyber-defense capabilities. With cyber threats evolving and changing daily, organizations of all sizes need trainings, services, consultancy and technology that’s on the frontline of developing highly effective security solutions. With Sophos in our portfolio, our partners can provide the most advanced and predictive security technology to their customers. Sophos is a channel driven company that focuses all its efforts towards technical innovation, marketing, sales, and support initiatives that will help our partners succeed on all levels. With Sophos in our portfolio, we are the front runner of the most innovative and advanced Value-Added Distributor of IT security in the region.”