A Special Conclusion of the 10th Edition of Samsung Amman Marathon

The overall version of the marathon has seen a wide participation in all categories reached 10,000 runners.

Follow > Disable alert for Yousef Al Dalki Disable alert for Run Jordan Disable alert for AMMAN Follow >

Under the patronage of HRH Prince Raad bin Zeid, who fired the starter pistol of the races, Run Jordan celebrated the conclusion of the 10th edition of the Samsung Amman Marathon under the slogan “Run to The Heart of Amman” in a huge ceremony held at the Roman Amphitheater, which witnessed the crowning of the winners of the various categories with the presence of a number of VIPs including HRH Princess Dana Firas and HRH Prince Hashem Firas, H.E. Mayor of Amman, Dr. Yousef Shawarbeh, and Run Jordan’s First Secretary, Dr. Fawzi Masad.

The overall version of the marathon has seen a wide participation in all categories reached 10,000 runners. The four races finished at the Hashemite Square and were followed by the prize awarding ceremony at the Roman Amphitheater.

The new addition this year was the 42km relay race, which witnessed a good participation in its first phase, and started with the 21KM and 42KM individual races at 6 am. And for the very first time, HRH Prince Raad Bin Zaid was there during the start of these categories and received a plaque of appreciation from Lina El-Kurd, General Manager of Run in tribute of his highness efforts and continuous support to Run Jordan and the sports sector in Jordan.

The 42KM individual marathon witnessed a large participation of local and international professional runners, like Mithqal Al-Abbadi, Ahmad Al-Muhaisen, Motasem Akawi, Sharifa El-Sakka, Ashwaq Badran.

The 10KM Fun Run race runners enjoyed the new changes of this category this year, with a new route and a number of cheering stations spread all the way; the thing that increased their enthusiasm and created an added value to this race. HRH Princess Dina Firas, HRH Prince Hashem Bin Firas, Run Jordan’s First Secretary, Dr. Fawzi Masad, Run Jordan’s General Manager, Lina El-Kurd and Samsung Electronics Levant delegates were at the starting line to cheer the runners.

Lina El-Kurd, Run Jordan General Manager, expressed her happiness with this year’s event calling it a success, saying: “We, at Run Jordan, are proud to celebrate this huge sporting event in its 10th year, which we have succeeded during all previous years to develop it to see it in the excellence it reached to it today. Today, 10,000 runners gathered to run to the heart of Amman, to promote a healthy life style and enjoy the beauty of Amman as a tourist destination with glamor and authentic fragility.”

“Our joy in celebrating the 10th anniversary continued when the winner of the 42KM race broke the previous record that was set in Amman’s Marathon first edition.” added El-Kurd. “I would like to thank all the supporters and partners from all sectors and volunteers who had an impact on the success at the logistical preparation for this largest sporting event in Amman. In addition to the official bodies of our strategic partner Greater Amman Municipality, the General Security, the Gendarmerie, and every individual helped in the marathon in its distinctive final look.”

At the prize awarding ceremony, celebrations started with a performance by Hussein Al Salman, who amused the participants with his performance. The ceremony witnessed the presence of a number of VIPs and sponsors, in addition to the runners from all different categories.

The results of the Samsung Amman Marathon were as the following:

Males (42KM individual):

1st place winner — Raymond Chemungor (2:16:31)

2nd place winner — Mathew Sang(2:21:27)

3rd place winner — Ahmad Muheisen (2:30:16)

4th place winner — Bashar Al Rahel (2:33:04)

5th place winner — Othman Al Muhammad (3:03:08)

Females (42KMIindividual):

1st place winner — Leah Kiprono (2:44:59)

2nd place winner — Peris Jeprono(2:47:29)

3rd place winner — Hanoia Hasaballah (3:01:48)

4th place winner — Chris Peters (3:36:40)

5th place winner — Sharifa Al Sakka (4:01:29)

Males (42KM age groups):

(40-49) Mohammad Mohammad (3:13:45)

(50-59) Mario Sagasser (4:01:28)

Females (42KM age groups):

(50 – 59) Chris Peters (3:36:40)

(42KM relay):

1st place winner — Martyrs of the Gendarmerie (2:26:30)

2nd place winner — Al Arabi Club(2:26:51)

3rd place winner — Abdullah Sarhan (2:38:38)

Males (21KM Individual):

1st place winner — Demeke Mengistie (1:05:32)

2nd place winner — Yousef Mousa(1:09:59)

3rd place winner — Fadel Abu Rmeleh (1:12:01)

Females (21KM Individual):

1st place winner — Meseret Ayele (1:16:09)

2nd place winner — Meredeth Byrne(1:29:20)

3rd place winner — Sabria Maradat (1:30:51)

Special Needs Category- Male Wheelchair (21KM):

1st place winner — Ali Sawalmeh (1:08:57)

2nd place winner — Bilal Abu Mansi (1:40:49)

3rd place winner — Yousef Al Dalki (2:00:10)

Males (10KM):

1st place winner — Mahdi Fraiwan (0:23:02)

2nd place winner — Loay Al Bosta(0:32:03)

3rd place winner — Mohammad Al Dardour (0:32:13)

Females (10KM):

1st place winner — Abeer Kafi (0:40:21)

2nd place winner — Madison Cullinan(0:43:40)

3rd place winner — Haya Al Majali (0:40:24)

Special Needs Category- Male Wheelchair (10KM):

1st place winner — Abdul Wahhab Abdul Ghani (0:59:28)

2nd place winner — Obada Jaber (1:21:26)

3rd place winner — Mohannad Al Sheikh (1:21:26)

Special Needs Category- Visually Impaired, Males (10KM):

1st place winner — Moath Al Tarifi (1:12:18)

2nd place winner — Ahmad Manini (1:43:00)