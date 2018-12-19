A Spectacular New Year’s Celebration at Grand Millennium Business Bay

A spectacular New Year’s celebration awaits revelers at the 19th floor, with free flowing bubbles and canapes at AED 2019 per couple.

Grand Millennium Business Bay, a 5-star property of Millennium Hotels & Resorts along Marasi Drive will welcome 2019 with an evening of food, festivity and live entertainment. The hotel’s culinary team a sumptuous feast to ensure your dining experience is exquisite in every way.

New Year’s Eve at Beau Rivage Bistro – December 31

If you want to ring the New Year in style, Beau Rivage Bistro has prepared a splendid set menu and drinks for AED 699 per person. With an outdoor seating area that offers a fascinating view of the Dubai canal, you and your loved one will cherish special moments while welcoming the year 2019.

New Year’s Eve at the 19th Floor – December 31

A spectacular New Year’s celebration awaits revelers at the 19th floor, with free flowing bubbles and canapes at AED 2019 per couple. Indulge yourself with an extravagant spread while catching the mesmerizing fireworks over Burj Khalifa at the stroke of midnight. The New Year’s Eve buffet includes an extensive selection of luxury plates like Foie Gras (Liver of Goose) with strawberry Jelly and Lobster Pie and many more with premium beverages and free flow gourmet canapes, oysters and bubbles from 8:30 pm to 12:30 am.

Have your Turkey To Go

Impress your guests with a succulent festive turkey take away. Let the culinary team at Grand Millennium Business Bay take care of the feast while you entertain your guests. The 6kg traditional roasted turkey is served with traditional trimmings including Grandma’s home style Roasted Chunky Root Vegetables with Rosemary Butter, Beef Chipolata wrapped Turkey Bacon, Roasted Brussels Sprout with Chestnut and Bacon, Turkey gravy and Cranberry Chutney for only AED499, available from 1 to 31 December, 2018.

Book early and receive 15% discount. For more information or reservations, please call +971 4 873 3334 or contact us at info.gmbb@millenniumhotels.com.