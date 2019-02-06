Spice up Your Meal With a Taste of Indian Cuisine at M Hotel Downtown by Millennium

The Indian Retro Night offers a sumptuous buffet featuring all the varieties of India’s special dishes and local cuisines.

M Hotel Downtown by Millennium, a four-star hotel situated at the heart of Downtown Dubai, offers guests an opportunity to dine and immerse in authentic Indian cuisines at luxurious standards during the Indian Retro Night.

Inspired by Dubai as a multinational city that treats every visitor and resident with a memorable experience, expect M Hotel Downtown to bring warmth to the city’s cold weather with a fabulous treat from India. The Indian Retro Night offers a sumptuous buffet featuring all the varieties of India’s special dishes and local cuisines.

Every Thursday from 7 pm to 11 pm, the Indian Retro Night will capture your heart with delicious banqueting flavours and the convenient ambience of Lemon Pepper at M Hotel Downtown by Millennium. The Indian Retro Night is priced at AED 99 per person inclusive of unlimited soft beverages and AED 199 per person inclusive unlimited house beverages.

For booking and reservations, please call (04) 450 2068 or email mailto:lemonpepper.dubai@millenniumhotels.com.