Statement by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, to Mark the 50th Anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's Inauguration

HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. (Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid ... Follow >

Today marks the conclusion of the ‘Year of Zayed’ and the nation’s celebration of 50 years of inspiring leadership of His High Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It’s a journey filled with unparalleled accomplishments across the spectrum, including humanitarian, cultural and community efforts – all inspired by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

For the past 50 years, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been a role model who has successfully turned dreams into reality by sheer hard work. He is an inspiring leader, a companion, a brother and a mentor who places the welfare and prosperity of our people above all else in his unrelenting efforts to ensure the nation’s continued march to progress.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has raised expectations, achievements and ambitions, to invest in people and ensure a better future for the country. We are grateful for our inspiring leader, who has dedicated his life to serve his homeland and people and uphold the prestige of our beloved country to achieve sustained growth and development.

Today, as we enter the ‘Year of Tolerance’, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has become a global icon for tolerance. We thank him for his unceasing efforts, which transcend boundaries, and we honour his vision which brings continued glory to the UAE and places the nation at the forefront of the world’s most advanced countries.