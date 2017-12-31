STC to Build Largest Network Operations Centre in MENA

Officials at the STC unit launch ceremony in Riyadh

Saudi Telecom Company (STC), the kingdom's leading telecom services operator, has begun constructing the largest network operations centre in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region at the King Abdulaziz Telecom Complex in Al Mursalat district in capital Riyadh.



The new unit will help enhance the company's strategy for digital transformation, enabling digital services and enriching experience of individual and corporate customers in alignment of Kingdom’s vision 2030, said a statement from STC.



The hitech facility boasts smart control and operation methods for all network components, information systems and modern data centres established by the company in different regions. It is expected to be completed in 2019.



On the new unit, Group CEO Dr Khaled Biyari said: "The new national network control centre is an important investment in the future of technology in our country. STC company has prepared itself in the best way to serve the company's customers from corporate and individuals."



In October, STC signed a contract with Al Latifia Trading and Contracting Company to establish a four-storey control centre, equipped with the latest information technology and high-resolution digital display systems to enhance operational standards , standards and specifications of data centres, electronic surveillance and protection systems to ensure the safety of equipment and personnel within the building.



The centre is expected to increase the efficiency of customer and business services and enhance the company's position as a regional provider of Internet, data and communications services, he added.

Source: Trade Arabia