Suhar and Sur Benefit From Ooredoo’s Pre-5G Massive Mimo Supernet Upgrade

Ooredoo successfully updated 14 of its Home Internet sites in Muscat, Al Batinah, Al Wusta, Sharqiya, Dahira and Dakhliah, with many more sites to follow.

Follow > Disable alert for Ooredoo Follow >

Continuing to expand its digital presence within the Sultanate, Ooredoo has set plans to ensure Suhar and Sur benefit from its massive multiple-input and multiple-output (MiMO) upgrade. In preparation for the roll-out of 5G, this new state-of-the-art antenna technology expands network capacity and output, multiple customers to connect to the same site location, enhancing their digital experience. Earlier in December, Ooredoo successfully updated 14 of its Home Internet sites in Muscat, Al Batinah, Al Wusta, Sharqiya, Dahira and Dakhliah, with many more sites to follow.

Ahmed Al Abri, Acting Chief Technology Officer at Ooredoo said, “We are swiftly moving towards introducing Oman to new and innovative services including the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart city initiatives, helping our communities’ transition to the digital age. The future lies in 5G and this upgrade will equip our Home Internet customers with a superior online experience. We want to keep more people in more places connected and giving them an opportunity to enjoy the internet, with better surfing, streaming, sharing and more.”

Part of the evolution towards 5G, the Massive MiMO technology increases the speed at which data is transferred across the network 100 times faster than cellular connections and 10 times faster than the speediest home broadband service. When tested, it achieved a 50% improvement in downlink user speed, 30% increase in uplink user speed, 100% improvements in downlink and uplink cell speed and an 80% rise in the volume of traffic on the network. All of which essentially improves upload and download speeds as well as the network’s capacity to connect more customers.

To find out about Ooredoo’s innovative technologies and solutions, customers can download the Ooredoo Oman App or go to www.ooredoo.om.