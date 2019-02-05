Swiss-Belhotel International Appoints General Manager for Swiss-Belsuites Admiral Juffair

Chris Muth, General Manager for Swiss-Belsuites Admiral Juffair in Bahrain.

Swiss-Belhotel International has appointed Chris Muth as the General Manager for Swiss-Belsuites Admiral Juffair in Bahrain. Chris has over two decades of outstanding experience in the hospitality industry spanning Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Making the announcement, Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India, Swiss-Belhotel International, said, “We are delighted to welcome Chris Muth to lead the team at Swiss-Belsuites Admiral Juffair in Bahrain. Chris has a wealth of experience and expertise in the hospitality sector including an in-depth understanding of the GCC market. We are confident under his leadership this superb property, that is in advanced stages of development, will provide an enhanced experience to travellers.”

Chris began his career in the industry at the Holiday Inn Munchen in Munich in 1989 and subsequently worked his way up serving a number of key positions in operations at various hotels including Sheraton Frankfurt Hotel and Hilton London Metropole. His first posting as a General Manager was at the Dorint Sofitel Seehotel Uberfahrt in Germany in 2003. Subsequently, he worked at Swissotel Cyprus Grand and Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates Dubai followed by senior postings at several other fantastic hotels.

Taking over the position, Chris stressed, “I am truly proud to join the Swiss-Belsuites Admiral Juffair in Bahrain that is a fabulous hotel. It is an exciting challenge for me and I look forward to positioning it as a preferred address for both regional and international travellers.”

A German national Chris holds certifications in hospitality management and general manager’s program from the acclaimed Cornell University along with many other professional diplomas.

Swiss-Belsuites Admiral Juffair in Bahrain features 174 keys (all suites and 3 unique penthouses), equipped with outstanding facilities, the hotel is expected to begin operations by mid-2019.

Designed for both business and leisure travellers, the hotel is strategically located right at the start of the vibrant American Alley facing the US navy base. The high-end suites at Swiss-Belsuites Admiral Juffair are equipped with a wide array of facilities including fully-fitted kitchens. The penthouses too are exceptional and offer stunning sea views along with exclusive amenities such as their own private pools and BBQ stations. The hotel also boasts multiple one-of-a-kind food and beverage options spread over huge spaces. These range from an all-day-dining outlet, with shisha serving terrace, to specialty restaurants and bars, an upscale lounge and a lobby café. Other facilities include a meeting room, a large spa, an indoor swimming pool, kids club and a kids’ splash pool.