Tag- Org Alumni Association Open for Membership

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization (TAG-Org) has announced the establishment of the TAG-Org Alumni Association, which aims to tighten and sustain its relationship with previous employees and alumni of training courses held by TAG-Org’s various societies, as well as graduates of its universities and educational institutions.

The Association seeks to establish a strong and sustainable relationship with alumni, to share ideas in many areas and open the door for discussion and constructive suggestions in order to reach a knowledge society.

The Association urges its members to search for practical means to communicate thought and knowledge to all alumni’s associations.

The Association seeks to be at the forefront of Arab and international associations, in terms of the number of members and through its active and positive role in society. In order to achieve this endeavor, the Association, represented by its chairman Mr. Abdulrahman Majdoub and its members, invites alumni to join and benefit from its membership privileges, which include discounts on training courses and professional programs offered by all TAG-Org offices around the world.

Membership allows for the participation in seminars and workshops held by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Society and helps in finding job opportunities for its job seeking members through Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Recruitment, in addition to contributing to activating the work of the Association through the participation of alumni in its committees concerned with cultural, social, economic and other fields of knowledge.

TAG-Org Alumni Association is a non-profit organization that provides its services on a voluntary basis and is located at 46 Abdul Rahim Al Waked Street, Shmeisani, Amman.

The Association was established in May, 2018 to achieve the vision of His Excellency Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh and his belief that anyone who has been a part of TAG-Org, whether by working in TAG-Org or attending its professional and training programs, has the right to maintain direct contact with its staff distributed in more than 100 offices worldwide.