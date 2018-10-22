TAG-Org Is a Main Partner in 'ArabNoor Conference' for Entrepreneurs and Initiators

During the event

Irbid- Held under the sponsorship of the Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Eng. Mothanna Gharaibeh, in the presence of the Saudi princess Kholoud bint Nasser Al Saud, and with the strategic participation of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization (TAG-Org), the “ArabNoor” conference for young entrepreneurs and initiators at the University of Science and Technology, concluded its work.

The participation of the Organization in the first of its kind Conference in the Northern region of the Kingdom, aimed at achieving target development in all sectors via supporting entrepreneurship. The Minister, Mothanna Gharaibeh, highlighted the importance of the role of entrepreneurs in creating the future, enabling and motivating the youth to start their own projects, and pursuing innovation.

The Conference lasted for 2 days in the presence of Prof. Dr. Saeb Khresat, the President of the Jordan University of Science and Technology and Mohamed Abu Sheikha, the Executive Director of “ArabNoor” Company. The Conference was held in cooperation between Center of Excellence for Innovative Projects at the University and ArabNoor for Entrepreneurship.

The Organization presented, during the Conference, a workshop for students on intellectual property and its importance for the protection of inventions and copyrights. Some of the Organization’s available training programs were introduced including Management of small and medium enterprises, Cambridge English Courses, Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Diploma for Information Technology, and the offered MBA by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation.

During the Conference, several training, professional and consultation services were introduced by the Organization, which are critical for helping students in the commencement of their enterprises, qualifying them for the labor market, providing them with the required basic skills for knowledge and helping them in entrepreneurship and innovation.

During the events of the Conference, the Executive Director Mr. Fadi Al-Dawood, participated in the Cognitive Forum of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, in a discussion titled “Women’s Entrepreneurship”, with the participation of Her Excellency princess Kholoud bint Nasser bin AbdulAziz Al Saud.

Al-Dawood highlighted the importance of participation in Women’s Economic Empowerment indicating the big missing economic opportunity resulting from the low percentage of participation of women in the labor market, which does not exceed 14% in Jordan and is one of the world’s lowest percentages at 50% and reaching 23% in the Arab World.

During the Conference, Her Excellency Prince Kholoud bint Khalid Al Saud visited Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization Corner, and asserted her high appreciation of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh’s entrepreneurship story, his arduous journey from sufferance to world fame, and the establishment of his Organization, which has expanded around the world. Her Excellency highlighted that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh is one of the most inspirational and motivational figures for today’s youth.

In the same Conference, Prof. Dr. Saeb Khresat, the President of the Jordan University of Science and Technology, illustrated the role of the University in supporting entrepreneurship and creativity through the sponsorship of creativity conferences and activities that are concerned with the provision of a proper environment for entrepreneur success and creative thoughts and projects.

Eng. Mohamed Abu Sheikha, the Executive Director of ArabNoor Group, pointed out the fact that organizing the Conference was with the aim of transferring and enabling learning, knowledge, inspiration, technology, and entrepreneurship for all targeted classes.