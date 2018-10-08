Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization and Shenyang Normal University Renew Agreement

During the event

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization (TAG-Org) and Shenyang Normal University renewed their agreement regarding the activities and role of TAG-Confucius Institute in teaching Chinese Language and culture.

The agreement, which was signed by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh and Mr. Jia Yuming, Secretary of the Party Committee, comes to enhance the relationship between China and Jordan, strengthen Jordanian understanding towards Chinese language and culture and provide a better and favorable environment for Jordanian Chinese language learners.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stressed TAG-Org’s future strategy to establish another TAG-Confucius Institute in one of the countries in which the group operates noting that TAG-Org has 110 offices around the world that provide a host of specialized services.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his pride that the Chinese government has placed its confidence in his economic vision on the "Belt and Road" initiative in which he expressed TAG-Org's willingness to establish an information and awareness center on this initiative in Jordan for its significant economic importance.

It is worth noting that HE Mr. Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China honored Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh in person for his distinguished contribution in enhancing the Sino-Arab relations and for his role in strengthening ties between China and the Arab countries in the fields of culture, education and economy through TAG-Org's three offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh added that TAG-Confucius aims to set up a university-counseling center for Jordanian students wishing to study in China, taking into consideration that TAG-Org is the only entity in the Kingdom to issue visas to China through the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Visa Center.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh confirmed that TAG-Org has launched a first-of-its-kind test on "fluency in Arabic", which tests the Arabic fluency level for non-native speakers and seeks to establish a testing center at Shenyang Normal University.

For his part, Mr. Yuming said “I am honored to have visited TAG-Confucius Institute for the first time in Jordan, and I think this visit will open a new window of opportunities for cooperation between TAG Confucius and Shenyang Normal University Confucius.”

He also expressed on behalf of Shenyang University, the great admiration to Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh for his efforts in promoting the Chinese culture and language in the world and expressed his strong willingness to cooperate on all matters discussed.