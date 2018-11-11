Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization Issues More Than Half a Million Accredited by Cambridge Diplomas in It Skills,

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization had been awarded the status of a Cambridge International Partner in 2001.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization (TAG-Org) announced that the number of the International Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, accredited by Cambridge Diplomas, in IT Skills (TAG-DIT), issued by the Organization, and the International Examination ‘CIE’ – Cambridge University, have exceeded half a million since the launch of the program in 2000.

TAG-DIT is granted in the Arab countries to all people seeking to enhance their IT skills particularly government and private sector staff, undergraduate students as well as the many other job seekers.

Last to be accredited is Ms. Sofia Abdullah Hamad Al Farsia, from the Sultanate of Oman who has just received Certificate No. 583222.

In 2001, Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization and CIE signed an exclusive agreement to accredit international diploma in IT skills which was developed by the Organization. The Organization also prepared all its components, programs and requirements in-house.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization had been awarded the status of a Cambridge International Partner in 2001. Additionally, the Organization has been granted exclusivity to offer the International Diploma in IT Skills in English and Arabic, validated by Cambridge, in all Arab countries.

Despite the CIE's recent decision to stop accrediting diplomas that are issued by organizations and institutions around the world, TAG-Org decided to offer the diploma and the related training programs and exams attributed to its extended experience in this field to achieve its goal in creating an international Arab knowledge society through cooperation agreements with concerned stakeholders.