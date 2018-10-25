Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization Organizes Orientation Workshop for New Employees

The workshop, conducted for the first time in 2018, aimed at briefing new staff members on policies and the comprehensive set of integrated professional services it offers through its various subsidiaries.

The Human Resources Department at Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization (TAG-Org) held an orientation workshop to present its portfolio of activities to new employees who joined the Organization in the Second half of the year 2018.

During the workshop, Mr. Alaa Yassin, TAG-Org Executive Director of Human Resources, welcomed the new staff members and gave a presentation about the Group’s background including its history and establishment, the Chairman of the Board of Directors HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, its organizational structure and management policies, as well as staff obligations, rights and duties.

He underlined that the Group’s Regional Office is based in Amman in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and that it employs more than 550 members of staff responsible for the group's management of all businesses and activities operating out of more than 100 offices worldwide.

In addition to Mr. Yassin, a number of corporate executives presented an overview of the subsidiary companies, their establishment and the services they provide. They recounted success stories, accomplishments, and the mechanisms and means pursued to ensure their growth and development in various countries around the world.

The speakers also reviewed the achievements of the Group, noting that it has received more than 1,000 honorary shields so far, has successfully founded and managed more than 400 Knowledge Stations and owns more than 100 patents in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization is the largest global business group among several big global firms offering professional services. It provides a vast array of specialized professional services in various professional fields and also provides support in the establishment, development and expansion of businesses in various sectors. TAG-Org was founded in 1972 and manages its operations through its 108 offices and 150 representative offices around the world.